This season’s mini skirt comeback takes on a more grown-up look while still maintaining its fun and flirty essence. Glam up and make a bold fashion statement with these colourful, eye-catching chic skirts which are surprisingly easy to pair!

Sporty chic

Miu Miu Spring Summer 2021

PHOTO: Miu Miu

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Boho luxe

Chloe Spring Summer 2021

PHOTO: Chloe

PHOTO: Camilla

Patch perfect

Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2021

PHOTO: Dolce & Gabbana

PHOTO: Frame

Classic tweed

Chanel Spring Summer 2021

PHOTO: Chanel

PHOTO: Balmain

Flirty frills

Versace Spring Summer 2021

PHOTO: Versace

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.