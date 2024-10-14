Mini unveils new Cooper Convertible

The Mini family is now almost complete, with the unveiling of this new Mini Cooper Convertible.

Following on the heels of the new generation Minis, unveiled in September 2023, this new convertible promises to bring the joy of open-top motoring with a roof that opens in just 18 seconds.

But this isn't just a normal folding roof — Mini states that it can now be opened in two ways, either as a sunroof or fully retracted. And there's more: Customers can now opt to have the soft top stowed in the luggage compartment, if they don't want it simply sitting behind the rear seats.

Need more convincing still to buy one over the regular hard top? Mini will additionally offer this roof as a grey Union Jack instead of the standard black item.

Have luggage to ferry? This new Mini Cooper Convertible will offer a total of 160 litres of space in its boot, although this can be expanded to 215 litres with the top deployed. And while we are on the topic of practicality, the car also comes with a wind deflector behind the driver and passenger seats to reduce wind noise and turbulence when on the go.

Speaking of which, the convertible is currently being offered with a choice of 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines. These start with the Mini Cooper C Convertible, which will offer a total power of 161bhp alongside a peak torque of 250Nm, enough to see that adorable body and that entire roof mechanism atop reaching 100km/h from a standstill in 8.2 seconds. A Mini Cooper S Convertible will also be offered, with the corresponding numbers standing at 201bhp, 300Nm, and 6.9 seconds.

The Mini Cooper Convertible is set to be produced at Mini plant in Oxford. First deliveries are expected to begin early in 2025.

In the meantime, we can all eagerly await the unveiling of the new JCW variants of this new Mini family.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.