A Minions-themed high tea experience is coming to Janice Wong's 2am: dessertbar

The Minions are taking over Holland Village’s 2am: dessertbar.

Best known for her artistic and sophisticated dessert plates, local pastry chef Janice Wong, who’s also the founder of 2am: dessertbar as well as her eponymous sweet concept Janice Wong Singapore, is back with a super cute high tea that’ll get both you and the kids excited.

Thematic afternoon tea sets aren’t new to the dessert bar, which has put out the likes of the Cakes of Versailles series and a Japan-inspired experience.

For its ninth edition, a collab with Illumination and Universal Brand Development, it doles out a family-friendly iteration that draws on the wildly popular animated franchise, Minions.

This follows the sold-out limited-edition releases of Janice Wong Singapore’s Minion Surprise Eggs and Minion Mooncakes during 2020’s Easter and Mooncake Festivals.

“We saw how much joy the previous Minions collaborations brought to customers of all ages, and couldn’t think of a better way or time to bring a bit of Minion magic back into their lives,” says chef Janice Wong.

You can look forward to a brand-new array of canapes in Minion yellow inspired by the lovable overalls-clad characters including Orange Blossom Macarons; Kevin’s Popcorn Caramel Bon Bon; Stuart’s Lemon Tart; Vanilla Custard Mochi; Banana White Bean Snow Skin Mooncakes; Gru’s Bao and Banana Passionfruit Cake.

There are even edible crayons for the kiddos (and the young at heart) – get creative with the Passionfruit and Peppermint Chocolate Paint and Crayons.

To wash it all down: A frothy, blue-tinged Soda Vanilla Pop.

And that’s not all. Expect to be surrounded by the adorable Despicable Me stars — from action figure plushies to life sized inflatables, as well as take-home prize packs with Minions collectibles to be won.

The Minions High Tea will be available from June 22 to July 31, 2021, every Tuesday to Sunday from 3pm to 6pm for dine-in only at 2am: dessertbar.

Tickets are priced at $55 nett per adult and $40 nett per child under 12, and can be purchased on www.2amdessertbar.com from 17 June onwards on a first-come, first-served basis.