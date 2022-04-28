The miniskirt is back in trend - here are our top picks

Paris Hilton once proclaimed that "skirts should be the size of a belt" — and committed to this look all through the early-aughts. While we don't suggest that you follow the hotel heiress' sense of style, we do champion the return of the miniskirt.

Since its advent in the '60s — popularised by British designer Mary Quant — the miniskirt has always been associated with women's liberation. Today, the message remains the same. For so long, the pandemic has confined our activities indoors, and our lives revolved around security and comfort. But now, we're ready for a little more excitement.

For adventurous fashion seekers, the runways were filled with a multitude of super sexy micro miniskirt references. Case in point: Donatella Versace, who got us reminiscing about the 1997 romcom Romy and Michele's High School Reunion with her take on the matching glittery miniskirt and cropped top combo. Over at Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, known for his signature body-con fits, cut a thigh-high slit into an already tiny skirt.

PHOTO: Miu Miu

Still, no designer can take a fashion risk like Miuccia Prada, who brought sexy back in jaw-dropping fashion. Risque low-slung miniskirts (with underwear peeking out of the waistband) paired with shrunken sweaters — so tiny you could see a hint of underboob — showed off a ludicrous amount of torso at Miu Miu.

PHOTO: Chanel

Realistically, the low hip-hugging style is hardly a practical look for most of us, which is why we're suggesting a more grown-up and polished take. Veronica Etro's high-waisted skirt with a figure-hugging paisley print top is a good start. For a post-pandemic spin on the skirt suit, glam up those gams in miniskirt suits from Dior and Chanel.

Below, our top picks of miniskirts this season.

Baroque Print Miniskirt, $59.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Buy it here.

Nadia Skirt, $52, Expired Girl

PHOTO: Expired Girl

Buy it here.

Jacquemus Miniskirt, $493

PHOTO: Farfetch

Buy it here.

Animal Print Miniskirt, $39.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Buy it here.

Aria Skirt, $52, Expired Girl

PHOTO: Expired Girl

Buy it here.

Faux Leather Miniskirt, $49.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Buy it here.

Boucle High-waisted Miniskirt, $175, PINKO

PHOTO: Farfetch

Buy it here

Fringed Miniskirt, $65.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Buy it here.

Voluminous Miniskirt, $59.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Buy it here.

Siedres Metallic Miniskirt, $335, Lisa Says Gah

Buy it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.