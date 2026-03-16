Japanese restaurant Misato to close in April

After a decade of serving Japanese cuisine in Singapore, Misato will be closing soon.

Founder Tony Young broke the news in an Instagram post on March 9.

He said that the restaurant, which is located in Gastro+ at The Centrepoint, will close sometime in April.

"We are affected by The Centrepoint's redevelopment plans and our lease has been pre-terminated in the process," Tony explained.

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He also urged customers to patronise the business before it closes.

"To all of you who have supported us all these years, we are truly thankful," he said.

It appears that the restaurant might not be closing for good, as Misato told diners to "look out for the next reel".

AsiaOne has reached out to Misato for more details.

Misato first opened in 2015 at The Cathay before moving to its current location at The Centrepoint in May 2017.

With its "high-end food, casual prices" catchphrase, the establishment's most popular dishes include A5 Ohmi Wagyu Hoba Miso Yaki ($66.80), Misato Ebi Donburi ($19.90), and Miso Cod Onitsuke Castle Set ($31.90).

In February, Frasers Property won the collective sale tender for The Centrepoint's rear block for $391.9 million, local media reported.

"This gives us greater flexibility to unlock the site's long-term potential, including assessing broader rejuvenation plans for the area," said Soon Su Lin, chief executive of Frasers Property Singapore.

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melissateo@asiaone.com