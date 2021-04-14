Miss the bakes at Antoinette? Founder Chef Pang is now selling Swiss rolls at a 24-hour Hainanese eatery

When the news of Antoinette's closure broke in June last year, loyal fans were left absolutely devastated.

Helmed and owned by chef Pang Kok Keong, the popular cafe had nine years of rich history and was known for its gorgeous French pastries that have left a mark on Singapore's baking scene.

Pang hasn't left F&B just yet. In fact, around a month after Antoinette shuttered, he went on to open a stall at Xin Tekka Food Hall specialising in Hakka noodles.

However, many foodies probably long to taste his legendary bakes again. Thankfully, this day has finally come.

In collaboration with Hainanese restaurant The Hainan Story, Pang will be selling his Swiss rolls at the eatery which is slated to open this Friday (April 16).

The restaurant is located at Hotel Boss and will be taking over the shop space of the now-defunct Founder Bak Kut Teh.

In an Instagram post, Pang shared that he was "grateful for this opportunity to work with the team on a series of roll cakes and other confectionery".

According to his Instagram replies, the Swiss rolls will be a permanent menu item at The Hainan Story — great news for us fans!

The Swiss rolls come in five flavours: Hainanese Coconut Pandan, Nanyang Yam Orh Nee, Premium Old Tree MSW Durian, Sea Salt Gula Melaka and Premium Belgium Chocolate.

PHOTO: The Hainan Story

The regular flavours are priced at $3.80 per slice but if you're planning to share this with your loved ones, you can get an entire roll for $12.80.

The Premium Old Tree Mao Shan Wang Durian flavour is slightly pricier at $6.80 per slice and $28.80 for an entire roll.

Address: 500 Jln Sultan, #01-09 Hotel Boss, Singapore 199020

