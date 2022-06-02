Miss clubbing on a ferris wheel? You can soon because Marquee is finally reopening

While our local nightlife scene has been turning up after a two-year hiatus, one popular establishment that has yet to reopen its doors is Marquee at Marina Bay Sands.

Thankfully, the wait will soon be over as the club announced today (June 2) that guests will get to party again on its dance floor from July 1 onwards.

So, if you're one of the young ones — or young at heart — itching to zip down the nightclub's iconic slide or ride its eight-armed ferris wheel, you'll be thrilled to know your dreams will soon become reality.

Similar to the other clubs in Singapore, guests will have to abide by prevailing safe management measures. This means that party-goers have to be either fully vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19 in the past 180 days or be medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccinations.

Additionally, guests need to provide a valid supervised antigen rapid test (ART) before entering the premises. They also have to wear a mask except when eating or drinking within the venue.

"The return of Marquee represents not only a tour de force for the nightlife scene in Singapore, but also a significant step towards normalcy as it is the last of our venues to re-open since the nation’s circuit breaker was implemented over two years ago," said Marina Bay Sands' chief operating officer, Paul Town.

The club will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and the eves of public holidays, from 10pm to 6am.

While walk-ins are allowed, it's recommended to book your tickets first. To do so, simply email Marquee or call 6688 8660.

As of now, there is no information on the DJ line-up, but more details will be announced in the coming weeks, the club said. For updates, you can check out the club's Instagram or website.

melissateo@asiaone.com