Veneers falling out, busting a move: Contestants steal the limelight at Thai beauty pageant

While one contestant nearly dropped her teeth, another bust a move at Miss Grand Thailand 2026.

While neither ended up winning the beauty pageant, both women won the hearts of netizens with their confidence to deviate from the perfect, unattainable image that contests often portray.

During the pageant's preliminary rounds on March 25, 18-year-old Kamolwan Chanago had just begun introducing herself with a big smile on her face.

To her surprise — and that of everyone watching — her dental veneers began to slip down as she spoke.

While many would panic or freeze in such a situation, the contestant turned her face away from the screen and adjusted the veneers before turning back and flashing a smile at the audience.

Video clips of the mishap quickly began circulating on social media, and she garnered encouragement and praise for her composure.

One comment read: "She's professional, she didn't run and went on with the show!"

"She handled it so gracefully," another netizen said, while one chimed in saying: "This queen will have dental sponsorships lining up at her door!"

Kamolwan took the incident in stride, recreating the viral moment at the finale on March 28.

When it was her turn to introduce herself once more, she walked up to the microphone and clipped the veneers onto her teeth before speaking with a huge smile.

Her good-natured sense of humour won the hearts of netizens once again.

Dancing queen

Darathorn Yoothong also took the internet by storm when she bust out some hard-hitting moves during the pageant's swimsuit segment.

As other contestants were swaying to Nobody by K-pop group Wonder Girls, Darathorn decided to march to her own beat with high-energy footwork and a determined expression, all while wearing five-inch stilettos.

The clip of her dance also went viral, with netizens expressing admiration towards the contestant, who is a professional dancer.

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One netizen wrote: "Hasn't even been crowned but I see she's showing queen behaviour."

"I would love to be her friend... she must be so much fun at the club," another said.

Another netizen wrote: "When I grow up, I wanna be like her."

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In an Instagram post on Monday, Darathorn acknowledged her newfound fame, saying that she was just being her true self.

"Thank you so much for the love from everyone all around the world. I promise I'll be back stronger and even more fun," she added.

Miss Grand Thailand 2026 saw 77 women compete for the title, with Chonburi's Patthama Jitsawat taking the crown.

The singer had previously garnered media attention when she won the Miss Universe Chonburi title, but gave it up to return to her career.

Patthama will represent Thailand in the Miss Grand International contest, which will be held in India in October.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com