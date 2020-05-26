Miss partying at Zouk? There's good news for you

Due to the circuit breaker measures, most of us are now staying at home and missing our usual activities. Thankfully, there are still many ways we can immerse ourselves with experiences we would normally do outside.

Wanna go to a museum? Many museums are now "online", showing their exhibits and virtual tours on their own websites. Wanna hang out with friends?

You can still do so through various apps that support video calls like Zoom, Houseparty, and even Instagram.

And now, you can even party at home, with Zouk Phuturescapes, a digital nightlife experience that will take virtual parties to the next level.

Made by Singapore Tourism Board and Zouk, Zouk Phuturescapes is a series of virtual parties for audiences around the world.

Here's what you can look forward to with Zouk Phuturescapes:

A curated line-up of local and international DJs and musicians

Augmented reality filters

3D virtual backgrounds

Giveaways

"Spotlight" to feature selected audience members grooving to the beat

Phuturescapes will first start in the United States on May 29, then Asia and Australia on May 30, and finally, United Kingdom on May 31.

How does it work? Well, to attend Phuturescapes, you have to be among the first 1,000 people to register for a party, which will then be hosted on video conferencing platform Zoom.

The parties will also be streamed on both Zouk's and Singapore Tourism Board's Facebook and YouTube pages.

And these aren't just any regular virtual parties-international headliners include American DJ Diplo and British DJ Christina Novelli.

You can also look forward to seeing a few local faces, such as Zouk's resident DJs LeNERD and Che'Molly, as well as DJ KoFlow, Rapper Yung Raja and singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko.

The parties will also be emceed by local Singaporean talent such as rapper ShiGGa Shay, and model-presenter Hanli Hoefer. There will also be dancers on the "dance floor" to make the clubbing experience even more genuine for those viewing from home.

And while you're experiencing Phuturescapes, be sure to try out one of the specially made augmented reality filters made by Zouk and Singapore Tourism Board on Instagram! You might even get to "meet" Diplo through these filters.

If you're wondering why Zouk Phuturescapes was even created, this is what Zouk Group Chief Executive Officer Andre Li had to say: "Through Phuturescapes, we hope to unite our global community on a safe and readily accessible platform for all to tune in, dance along together, engage with one another, and collectively look forward to the day guests from around the world can be welcomed into the club again."

The first Phuturescapes party in Asia starts on May 30 at 8pm in Singapore. Be sure to tell your friends and get ready to have your first virtual Zouk experience!

For more information about Phuturescapes, do visit www.zoukclub.com, and check out their Instagram and Facebook.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore