Miss Universe contestants stage walkout after Thai organiser allegedly called one 'dumb'

Miss Universe contestants walked out in support of a fellow beauty queen after she was berated and allegedly called "dumb" by the director of Miss Universe Thailand during a livestream.

A pre-pageant sashing ceremony for the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, Thailand, was livestreamed on Tuesday (Nov 4).

During the event, Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, was caught in a heated argument with Nawat Itsaragrisil, chairman of Miss Universe Thailand Host Committee and CEO of Miss Grand International Organisation.

Footage of the exchange shows Itsaragrisil reprimanding Bosch repeatedly, subsequently calling for security to escort her out of the room.

Other contestants are also heard voicing their frustrations and disagreement with the situation.

Bosch later leaves the room, followed by other contestants, including the reigning Miss Universe 2024.

During the walkout, Itsaragrisil is also heard threatening the remaining contestants, saying that they would be barred from continuing in the competition if they left the room too.

In an Instagram post following the incident, Bosch alleged that Itsaragrisil called her "dumb", saying that his comments were "disrespectful".

"I'm trying to give my best," she said, adding that "if something costs you your dignity, you need to walk away".

Nawat, you need to stop: MUO president

Raul Rocha, the president of Miss Universe Organisation (MUO), which owns the pageant, condemned Itsaragrisil's behaviour and said that he would be significantly restricted from participating in the competition's events.

In a video uploaded on Facebook, Rocha said that he has deployed a delegation from MUO, as well as diplomatic experts, to Thailand to "take control" of this year's Miss Universe pageant.

"Nawat, you need to stop," Rocha said, adding that he "will not allow the values of respect and dignity of women to be violated".

Host responds, says he was unable to hear Bosch clearly

Itsaragrisil addressed the situation later that night, and said the conflict resulted from confusion regarding how the contest would be judged.

He said that only four rounds — the interview, national costume, evening gown, and swimsuit rounds — would be judged, leading to some contestants opting out of other events such as sponsor-related promotions.

According to Itsaragrisil, this lack of participation caused conflict prior to the livestream, where he dismissed four MUO staff members, including Mexico's national director, on Nov 3.

He also said that he was not able to hear Bosch clearly during the livestream event, which sparked the heated exchange when he told her to sit down.

MUO issued a statement later in the evening, saying that the competition will continue as planned.

"Together, we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of respect, safety, and integrity for all participants, staff and stakeholders," the organisation said.

