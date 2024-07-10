Miss Universe Singapore now open to wives, divorcees, mums

SINGAPORE – In a bid to be more inclusive, Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) is allowing a wider pool of contestants to take part in the annual beauty pageant in 2024.

The competition is now open to Singapore citizens who are married, divorced or have children, with no upper age limit.

But contestants have to be at least 18 years old, based in Singapore and have been residing here for at least six months prior to Sept 1, 2024. The requirements are set by the Miss Universe Organisation, which officially removed the upper age limit from 2024.

MUS 2023 was open to women aged between 18 and 28, who were single and had never married.

However, there is a minimum height requirement of 1.68m in 2024. There was none in 2023.

Interested parties can go to www.msuniverse.sg for details.

MUS 2024 is jointly organised by Beyond Entity, a Malaysian company with over a decade of experience in pageantry, and King Kong Media Production, the regional entertainment company headed by Singaporean actor Mark Lee.

The top prize is $10,000 and the winner will represent Singapore on the international stage at Miss Universe 2024, which will be held in Mexico in September.

Ms Elaine Daly, MUS’ national director and Miss Universe Malaysia 2003, says in a statement: “This competition is more than just a crown. It’s a platform to inspire and advocate for causes close to your heart.”

Lee feels the MUS platform also offers women the opportunity to make a mark in the entertainment industry, adding: “We are seeking not just beauty queens but future actresses as well, following in the footsteps of many renowned actresses who began their journeys as beauty queens.”

MUS alumni who have gone on to pursue acting careers include Mediacorp actresses Cheryl Chou (who won MUS in 2016) and Rebecca Lim (Miss Photogenic and Top 5 of MUS 2005).

Entrepreneur Priyanka Annuncia was named MUS 2023, while Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023 at the pageant held in El Salvador in November 2023.

