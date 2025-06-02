Miss World 2025 sees first winner from Thailand - meet the political science student who champions breast cancer awareness

The title of Miss World 2025 went to Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri after the grand finale held in Hyderabad, India on Saturday (May 31).

Taking over the crown from last year's winner Krystyna Pyszkova of Czechia, Opal is the 72nd Miss World and the first winner from Thailand in the history of the pageant, according to the organisation.

She was up against three other contestants in the final round of the pageant: Hasset Dereje from Ethiopia, who was the first runner up; followed by Maja Kladja from Poland and Aurelie Joachim from Martinique.

The finalists also had to answer a question to the jury that was meant to test their vision, eloquence and values.

According to an article on Miss World's website, Julia Morley, chairwoman of the Miss World Organisation — who also presided over the jury — praised the finalists for their "depth, grace and clarity of thought", particularly Opal.

"Tonight, the world saw not just a beauty, but brilliance, courage, and a call for change. Opal has shown us that she is more than a winner, she is a woman of purpose, with a voice that the world is ready to hear," she stated.

So, who exactly is Opal Suchata?

Born in 2003 and hailing from Phuket, Thailand, Opal is a political science student studying at Thammasat University in Bangkok.

She is an advocate for breast cancer awareness. According to the 23-year-old, she went through breast surgery to remove a benign tumour when she was 16.

The political science student championed the cause for Miss World 2025's Beauty With A Purpose campaign — a segment of the contest that showcases compassion and community impact.

She also founded the Opal for Her project, which aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer prevention.

In addition to the main title of Miss World 2025, Opal also won the contest's Multimedia Challenge and topped the contestant app leaderboard with more than 2.3 million views.

She had previously participated in Miss Universe 2024 and came out as third runner-up.

Speaking as the 72nd Miss World 2025, Opal expressed: "This moment is not just a personal victory, it is a shared dream of every young girl who wants to be seen, heard and create change. I am honoured to represent this legacy and use my time as Miss World to make a real difference."

