Missed the Black Friday and 12.12 sales? Here's how to save on your last-minute holiday shopping

Every year, you promise that you won't wait until the last minute to do your holiday shopping, but once again, it seems that you've missed out on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and you haven't bought anything on your Christmas list.

Does that mean you've missed all the good deals and will have to fork out full prices? Thankfully, no. There are still a few places you can get your holiday shopping done while still managing to save at the same time.

Here are three of them.

DEPARTMENT STORES HOLD EXTENDED YEAR-END SALES

In light of the rise of e-commerce, direct-to-consumer brands and changing consumer shopping habits, department stores in Singapore are increasingly seen as retail spaces only frequented by the older generation.

However, skipping over department stores when you're hunting for a good bargain during the holiday season could be a mistake. In contrast to other brick-and-mortar and online shops, department stores often feature extended Christmas deals.

No matter which department store you choose to shop in, you're likely to find items for sale at incredibly discounted prices.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

Besides ongoing discounts, department stores also stock everything you need, from home appliances to leather goods to beauty products and more.

With the tremendously wide variety of products, you can get all your shopping done in one place, saving you from the time and effort needed to travel between multiple locations.

For further savings, consider applying for the department store's credit card. Each department store partners with a different bank, such as Takashimaya with DBS and Robinsons with OCBC.

But one thing remains the same: cardmembers are often entitled to additional discounts and bonus points that can be used to offset future purchases.

MAKE USE OF PERKS FROM AMAZON SINGAPORE

If you prefer doing your last-minute holiday shopping online, check out Amazon Singapore before carting out from other major e-commerce platforms.