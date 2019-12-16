Missed the Black Friday and 12.12 sales? Here's how to save on your last-minute holiday shopping

Every year, you promise that you won't wait until the last minute to do your holiday shopping, but once again, it seems that you've missed out on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and you haven't bought anything on your Christmas list.
Does that mean you've missed all the good deals and will have to fork out full prices? Thankfully, no. There are still a few places you can get your holiday shopping done while still managing to save at the same time.
Here are three of them.
DEPARTMENT STORES HOLD EXTENDED YEAR-END SALES
In light of the rise of e-commerce, direct-to-consumer brands and changing consumer shopping habits, department stores in Singapore are increasingly seen as retail spaces only frequented by the older generation.
However, skipping over department stores when you're hunting for a good bargain during the holiday season could be a mistake. In contrast to other brick-and-mortar and online shops, department stores often feature extended Christmas deals.
No matter which department store you choose to shop in, you're likely to find items for sale at incredibly discounted prices.
Besides ongoing discounts, department stores also stock everything you need, from home appliances to leather goods to beauty products and more.
With the tremendously wide variety of products, you can get all your shopping done in one place, saving you from the time and effort needed to travel between multiple locations.
For further savings, consider applying for the department store's credit card. Each department store partners with a different bank, such as Takashimaya with DBS and Robinsons with OCBC.
But one thing remains the same: cardmembers are often entitled to additional discounts and bonus points that can be used to offset future purchases.
MAKE USE OF PERKS FROM AMAZON SINGAPORE
If you prefer doing your last-minute holiday shopping online, check out Amazon Singapore before carting out from other major e-commerce platforms.
Amazon has prices that are roughly 5 - 30 per cent cheaper than its competitors all-year-round. Don't worry if you're at a loss when it comes to buying last-minute holiday gifts, either.
Amazon SG has an exclusive Christmas store that'll help you choose your gifts in various pre-set categories like Top 10 Gifts, Cards & Wrapping Paper, Christmas Books, Secret Santa and more.
Additionally, Amazon SG is currently offering the convenience of free shipping this holiday season. All customers can enjoy free 2 - 3 days local delivery with no minimum spend on eligible orders.
Other ongoing perks include $10 off for first-time Amazon SG shoppers till 31 Dec 2019, and a free 30-day trial membership with Amazon Prime.
GET YOUR ELECTRONICS FROM CHALLENGER
If electronics are on your last-minute holiday shopping list, purchase them from Challenger's ValueClub under their year-end sale. You will need to sign up and pay for a ValueClub membership, but the fee is affordable.
Priced at $8 for an 8-month membership, the savings you enjoy will more than offset the cost.
Let's say you purchase the Beats Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Earphones, for example. Even after accounting for the price of a ValueClub membership, you'd still enjoy savings of $62.
If you happen to be a student, you're also eligible for a 12-month complimentary ValueClub membership.
FOR FURTHER SAVINGS, PAY WITH A REWARDS CARD
Beyond shopping at the right places, you can also save on your last-minute purchases by using a rewards credit card best fit to your needs.
Most credit cards offer promotions with popular retail merchants, and sometimes even provide complimentary gifts with select purchases-which could be perfect for someone on your list.
Just be sure to choose a credit card that matches your daily spending habits after the holidays, so you can continue to earn miles or cashback even as the season comes to an end.
This article was first published in ValueChampion.