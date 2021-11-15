Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV gets larger electric motors

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Mitsubishi has premiered the plug-in hybrid variant of the new Outlander. The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV brings together the firm's expertise in electrification and all-wheel-control technology into a spacious SUV body.

Upgraded electrified drive

The drivetrain components of the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV have been completely updated. To begin with, the output of the electric motors has increased by 40 per cent.

The figures from these are now 114bhp at the front axle and 134bhp at the rear. The upgraded electric motors will allow the Outlander PHEV utilise more of its battery and electric motors for propulsion.

The drive battery of the SUV has also been increased and now has a capacity of 20kWh. It can facilitate an all-electric drive range of up to 87km.

In line with this, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV's petrol tank has also been enlarged to increase its overall range.

PHOTO: Torque

When the battery goes flat, you can rely on the 2.4-litre four-cylinder that produces 131bhp and 195Nm. Mitsubishi says the Outlander PHEV can achieve a fuel economy of up to 16.6km/L when driven in hybrid mode.

All that power will be put onto the road through Mitsubishi's Super-All Wheel Control all-wheel-drive system. In this Outlander PHEV, the system is upgraded with an additional brake Active Yaw Control function for the rear wheels.

This means the car is able to distribute driving force to the front and rear wheels optimally according to road and driving conditions.

Torque vectoring by controlling the brakes on the left and right wheels is also possible for the front and rear wheels.

User-friendly interfaces

Inside, passengers will find a horizontally sculpted instrument panel.

Mitsubishi says that the finely textured soft padding has also been utilised throughout this interior.

Meanwhile, the monitors and gauges are designed to be reassuringly easy to see. The selectors, dials and switches, on the other hand, have been designed to provide a confident grip and operation.

This article was first published in Torque.