Mitsubishi unveils the 2022 Outlander seven-seater SUV

The 2022 Outlander is based on the Nissan Rogue (X-Trail), and is the first Mitsubishi product to be developed under the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Scheduled to be on sale in North America from April 2021, with other markets to follow, the all-new Mitsubishi Outlander has been reinvented to be the brand's flagship SUV, now that the Pajero is no longer available.

PHOTO: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander sports a newly-developed platform and 2.5L engine, updated electronically-controlled 4WD and S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control) system, and newly developed drive mode selector, which all contribute to a safe and secure road performance.

PHOTO: Mitsubishi Motors

Power is provided by a 2.5L unit off the Nissan Rogue/X-Trail, producing a 181hp and 245nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed sport mode CVT. 2WD and 4WD variants are available, with the 4WD model equipped with an improved S-AWC integrated vehicle dynamics control system.

The new Outlander also features multi-link suspension and dual pinion electric power steering achieve high-quality ride comfort while also providing operability with a direct, linear feel.

PHOTO: Mitsubishi Motors

The cabin space features an enhanced feeling of quality and convenience through a high-quality interior, comfortable three-row seven seats, liquid crystal metre displays, and a new wireless smartphone charging function.

PHOTO: Mitsubishi Motors

The interior is packed with many goodies like 12.3-inch digital dashboard, 9-inch infotainment screen, head-up display, wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and more. For the first time ever, Mitsubishi will also be introducing a windshield-type 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) to project driving information in full colour.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander certainly sets a new direction for the company after its merger into the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

This article was first published in Motorist.