MMA studios in Singapore: Best places to learn boxing, Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Singapore isn't a stranger to sporting fads. But how did Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) manage to captivate the hearts of Singaporeans? The answer lies in a perfect storm of factors: from a growing fitness trend to a hunger for high-energy entertainment. Today, we're home to a thriving community of fighters, fans, and dedicated training studios.

In this article, we'll explore some of the best MMA studios in Singapore, where you can learn and master the art of boxing, Muay Thai, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. From top-notch trainers and state-of-the-art facilities to a supportive and welcoming community, these studios provide an immersive experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

What is MMA (Mixed Martial Arts)?

MMA is a combination of Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, wrestling and boxing. Most of the time, MMA studios have these four sports taught in separate and specially designed classes.

If you are worried that it sounds too intense, don't worry. People of all fitness levels can have a go at MMA or other martial art sports. Whether your goal is to shed some weight, strengthen your body, learn some self-defence skills or just maintain a healthy lifestyle, you'll be able to find a suitable studio and class.

UFC Gym, one of the biggest MMA franchises in Singapore, closed abruptly this year, leaving a horde of ex-members searching for a new gym. Whether you're an ex-UFC member or a newbie, here's where you can unleash your inner monster.

Comparing MMA Studios in Singapore 2023

Gym/Studio Number of outlets Price of a class Price of packages Evolve MMA 5 No single classes $349/month (excluding GST) for unlimited classes FaMA Singapore 1 $60/day for unlimited classes $375.30-$567/month for unlimited classes The Ring Singapore 2 $50 $79/week or from $220/month Boom Singapore 1 $38 $120/$200/$280 per month for 4/8/12 classes BXG Boxing and Fitness 1 $40 $220/month for unlimited classes Impact MMA 1 $42 $200-268/month for unlimited classes Pineapple MMA 1 No single classes $278-$338/month for unlimited classes (BJJ) $348-$408/month for unlimited classes (Muay Thai) Juggernaut Fight Club 2 $35 $183.33-$220/month for unlimited classes Onyx MMA 3 No single classes $200-$238/month for unlimited classes

Evolve MMA - premium gym with many branches

Headquartered in Singapore, Evolve MMA boasts World Champion instructors from across the globe. They claim to have the largest collection of martial arts World Champions and the widest variety of classes including Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, boxing, wrestling, MMA, kickboxing, self-defence, submission grappling and yoga.

If you're advanced and want to join competitions, there's an Evolve fight team that guns for World Championship Titles in Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and MMA.

Children can also join the kids' programme at Evolve. Martial arts can train children in the areas of discipline, mental strength, integrity, confidence, teamwork and more.

Other programmes include a Fighters Programme targeted at training professional fighters, a Vacation Training Programme that gives you the opportunity to train with top MMA athletes in Asia, a Warrior Nutrition Programme to help you design your nutrition plan and a Warrior 360 programme that will teach you to arm yourself with self-defence techniques.

Addresses of Evolve MMA outlets:

Evolve MMA (Far East Square): 26 China Street Far East Square #01-01 Singapore 049568

Evolve MMA (Orchard Central): 181 Orchard Road #06-01 Orchard Central Singapore 238896

Evolve MMA (KINEX): 11 Tanjong Katong Road #02-52 KINEX Singapore 437157

Evolve MMA (Clarke Quay Central): 6 Eu Tong Sen Street #04-18 Clarke Quay Central Singapore 059817

Evolve MMA (Star Vista): 1 Vista Exchange Green #02-26A The Star Vista Singapore 138617

FaMA Singapore (Fitness and Martial Arts) - access to a global network of gyms

FaMA offers classes in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai and their own FaMA martial art-based fitness class, all of which are suitable for everyone from beginners to experienced competitors. There's a children's class available as well.

Although most studios offer a free trial class, FaMA offers a free trial week, which is pretty generous. Here's your chance to make full use of that offer and experience what martial arts really are before committing.

The biggest plus point for avid travellers in Singapore is that FaMA Singapore has partnerships with overseas martial art gyms as part of their Reciprocal programme. Located globally in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe, you could go to any of the partnered studios and enjoy 12 free visits a year. Whether you are travelling or on a work trip, you could enjoy free martial arts classes, or just use it as a free gym pass abroad.

Address: 30 Prinsep Street #03-01 Singapore 188647

The Ring Singapore - stylish boxing and Muay Thai gym with a cafe

The Ring's main class offerings are Muay Thai, boxing and strength and conditioning classes. There's a children's class and a females-only class as well. If you want some one-on-one coaching to effectively meet your fitness goals, there are personal training classes available. If you join them as a member, you will be entitled to unlimited classes, unlimited gym access, discounted personal training classes and even eligibility to join their fight competitions. Their MMA classes are suitable for all levels.

They have some very experienced trainers, one of whom is a former 3-time Singaporean National Champion and now a professional boxer. Another trained with the national team of Cuba previously and was with the Monaco national team competing in international tournaments.

The studio has an urban industrial design, based on what they term the "real steel" gym concept, complete with a competition boxing ring. A big bonus is their in-house juice bar where you can conveniently get your refreshments and protein shakes after workouts.

If you're new to The Ring, try their $39/week unlimited first-timer pass for both the Orchard and Club Street outlets.

Address: 1 Claymore Drive #01-01A Singapore 299594 / 21 Club Street Singapore 069410

Boom Singapore - boxing and workout-style functional training

Boom Singapore offers a combination of boxing and strength-based functional training involving weight-bearing activities, condensed into two classes named BoomCIRCUIT and BoomBOX. The former is more for hardcore athletes and involves high-intensity training as well as functional training. The latter is their featured routine that consists of 10 rounds of cardio and resistance workouts using aqua boxing bags as well as functional training. It is suitable for all levels.

A cool part of their workout session is the freestyle portion. In their studio named the Boom Room, you get to punch like crazy on those aqua balls and go wild in the room with neon lights and booming loud music. No one's gonna judge you.

If you're new to Boom, make use of the 1-Class Trial Pass for $40 or 4-Class Trial Pass for $60 (both valid for one month).

Address: 62 Cecil Street, #B1-00, TPI Building, Singapore 049710

BXG Boxing and Fitness - Muay Thai specialists with contact sparring

BXG offers Muay Thai classes to everyone from beginners to experienced competitors. There are three levels of Muay Thai classes — basic, intermediate, and advanced to cater to your fitness level. For curious beginners, the basic class teaches you the fundamentals of punching and kicking. The class enables you to build up your muscles and overall body strength condition.

If you are serious about Muay Thai and wish to enter competitions, this studio could be great for you as their advanced class involves full-contact sparring.

At $220 a month for unlimited classes, it is a value-for-money studio, if you are only interested in Muay Thai, that is.

Address: 356 Tanjong Katong Rd, Singapore 437119

Impact MMA - for serious practitioners who want to improve

Impact MMA studio offers Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, wrestling, boxing, No-Gi grappling and MMA classes for fighters of all skill levels.

They made history when they produced Singapore's first and only UFC (world's leading MMA organisation) fighter Royston Wee. The founder himself was Singapore's first professional MMA fighter and was studying the sport long before it became popular in Singapore.

Many of their trainers are professional MMA fighters as well and have an impressive track record. If you want to get serious about martial arts, this is the place for you.

The atmosphere at their studio is very casual and family style, where like-minded people with similar interests congregate and connect. If you are a student or NS man, you get to enjoy a special rate of $132/month for unlimited classes.

Address: 424 Race Course Road Singapore 218670

Pineapple MMA - world-class instructors

#gymsingapore ♬ original sound - Pineapple MMA🍍 @pineapplemma.sg Soooo…. listen up. Here’s what’s happening this month🍍🍍🍍 . . Sign up for a 12-month membership this June and SAVE up to ✨$500✨ a year! This deal is only happening ONCE this year. . . . [FAQ] 👦🏻: Can I purchase this deal now? 🍍: This is a June exclusive sale. You will be able to purchase in a few days time! We’ll remind you :) 👦🏻: I’m already a member at Pineapple, can I still purchase this deal? 🍍: of course! This deal is available to new and existing members. 👦🏻: I want to get signed up! How can I do it? 🍍: You may purchase the membership through the “Pineapple MMA” app or get signed up straight away at the Pineapple MMA front desk. DM us if you have any questions! We’ll be happy to help you out 🥳 #tiktoksg

The unusually named Pineapple MMA offers Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, No-Gi Grappling and boxing classes in a new studio on Selegie Road.

They've got some very experienced instructors in Muay Thai and BJJ, most of whom have coached champions. Muay Thai is their main focus, with four of their six instructors focusing on the Thai martial art. However, they've got some impressive BJJ instructors too, including 3X ADCC World Champion Yuri Simões.

They offer a free trial class that'll let you test out their gym and teaching style before committing to a package.

Despite the calibre of their coaches and the quality of their facilities, the atmosphere at the studio is meant to be welcoming and accessible, so it can be a good option for those who are intimidated by bigger gyms.

By the way, students and NSFs get 10 per cent off all membership packages.

Address: 1 Selegie Road #B1-13 GR.iD Singapore 188306

Juggernaut Fight Club - affordable unlimited class package

If you're on a budget, look no further than Juggernaut Fight Club, where you can enjoy unlimited classes in boxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, MMA and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for under $200 a month if you sign up for a 12-month package.

They've also got kids' combat fitness classes; in case you need to keep the children occupied or help them defend themselves against bullies at school.

With two studios, one on Beach Road and the other at Chinatown, this is the studio to join if you're looking for a cheap way to fit as many training sessions as possible into your life for the lowest price.

Address: 275 Beach Road #01-01 Singapore 199549 / 90 Eu Tong Sen Street #01-06C CIDC Building Singapore 059811

Onyx MMA - gyms in the Heartlands

As you might already have noticed, MMA, BJJ and Muay Thai seem to be targeted at an atas clientele with cushy office jobs, as evidenced by the sheer number of gyms in the city centre (not to mention the prices). That can be annoying if you don't work in the CBD.

Luckily, Onyx MMA has three gyms, all of which are scattered in heartland areas, namely Jurong East, Tampines, and Yishun. Those of you who work from home can rejoice.

They've got Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and boxing on the menu as well as kids' classes. Students and NSFs get a discounted rate of $208 per month. You can also claim a free trial class if you just want to test-drive the place.

Completely unrelated, here's a shoutout to their social media team who's on a roll churning out MMA-related memes.

Address:

Tampines: 1/A Tampines St 92 #02-06 SAFRA Tampines Singapore 528882

Jurong East: 10 Science Centre Road #01–2 Singapore 609079

Yishun: 60 Yishun Ave 4 SAFRA Yishun Energyone Singapore 769027

This article was first published in MoneySmart.