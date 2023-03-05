Mobile and video games that help you lose weight

How's your New Year’s resolution to get fit and healthy going? You’re certainty not alone in adopting the #NewYearNewMe mantra. Staying committed to an exercise routine isn’t easy, especially when you’re only just beginning to work out. With fitness games, however, you can burn those calories while having loads of fun at the same time.

Here are some that will get you moving effortlessly.

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo Switch

Ring Fit Adventure was once hard to buy as it was one of the most popular games during Circuit Breaker, but now that the hype has tapered off, it's readily available at game stores nationwide and online.

This is an action RPG game where you need to exercise to defeat monsters on a quest to battle the mighty Dragaux, itself a muscular bodybuilding dragon. Yes, your exercises will deal damage to the enemy! And that's just the Story Mode. There are other fun mini-games and individual workouts that you can explore once you've completed Story Mode. The perfect game to prep yourself for your IPPT.

Every purchase of "Ring Fit Adventure" comes with the Ring Con and Leg Strap to measure and track your movements. You'll start off with the same four exercise routines, but you will unlock more exercises as you level up.

If you're just starting out, I'd personally recommend that you don't ramp up the difficulty to max at the start, or you might get disheartened. Setting your difficulty at medium would be fine to progress through the game.

Arms

Nintendo Switch

This game was the main reason why I bought a Nintendo Switch back then. Plus, you don't need extra add-ons to play this awesome boxing game with a twist. Literally.

In this fighting game, each of the characters available have extendable arms that move when you do. Yes, you hold your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons on each hand to simulate actual boxing. As you twist your punch, the character's punch curves as well. You can set different boxing gloves for varying effects too. Trust me, you're going to work up a sweat punching and dodging your opponent. It makes a fun party game too!

Besides fighting, there are other mini games such as shooting hoops and volleyball. More serious players can battle online in worldwide competitions, but if you manage to convince a buddy to get this game then both of you can play online. #SafeDistancing yo.

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Nintendo Switch

A more serious boxing alternative on the Nintendo Switch, Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise offers you workouts supervised by one of nine virtual trainers of your choosing. With a Joy-Con in each hand, you simulate boxing jabs, uppercuts, and dodges in time to the music, while the game ramps up the difficulty as you progress.

The Nintendo Switch cannot accurately measure what is an uppercut, though. So, sometimes, it can be quite sian when it doesn't register your punch correctly. Nonetheless, it is still a great fitness game if you want a straightforward boxing workout without the extra dressing.

Just Dance 2021

Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Miss the days when you would hit the dance floor in your favourite club? Shake your booty and burn calories to the beat with Just Dance 2021 - the latest in the Just Dance series. The aim: groove to the moves of the character on-screen as accurately as possible.

On the Nintendo Switch, all you need is to hold a Joy-Con in one hand. PlayStation4 users need the PlayStation Camera while Xbox users need a Kinect - but if you don't own these peripherals, you can use your smartphone too through the Just Dance app. The smartphone controller does work with the Nintendo Switch too - just be careful not to throw your phone across the room as you're playing.

Play with up to six players and get fit together (#SquadGoals) moving to songs from Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, Blackpink, and more. If you're bored with the songs available you can always get a subscription for 600 more beats, but it's quite expensive #justsayin.

Zombies, Run!

iOS and Android

If you want a change of scenery and head outside for some fresh air, add in the thrill of running away from zombies to your weekly jogs around the park connector with "Zombies, Run!".

This app is an audio adventure, with over 500+ story missions where you need to run out to collect supplies while escaping from a horde of zombies! The sound is very immersive, you'll definitely feel like there are zombies hot on your heels. It can get pretty freaky but your body will thank you for the workout. Fear is a pretty great motivator huh?

It's free to download but you'll need to pay for a subscription to access all game modes and features. And to get the most out of the game, do check out these 5 wireless earbuds you can buy now.

Shikudo Games - Fitness RPG, Wokamon, and Pocket Plants

iOS and Android

The team at Shikudo Games have made moving fun by utilising your phone's pedometre. Whether you walk, jog, or go for runs, you will keep progressing through their games - as long as you keep moving.

In Fitness RPG, your steps get converted into energy to level up heroes in an RPG adventure. In Wokamon, the cute Wokamon needs your help, as your steps are converted into energy for the Wokamon - the more you walk, the more Wokamon you will collect. In "Pocket Plants", you grow and evolve adorable plants using energy converted from (you guessed it) walking.

FitForce

iOS and Android combined with a PC

Thai game developers Runnex Entertainment are behind FitForce, a series of fitness-based mini games played on a computer and using your smartphone as the controller. The smartphone is used to track your movements to make your character move, run or jump. For example, in one mini game where you need to avoid obstacles, you need to put the phone in your pocket to track you running in place.

The game is still under development but good news - it's free to play. What more, you can help the developers report bugs and other issues to help make their game a success.

