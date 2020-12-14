Mobile games that made 2020 more bearable

Among Us

Have you been seeing the word “sus” making its rounds? This game not only introduced a new word to our vocab; but its simple gameplay makes it easy for anyone to jump in and game with friends.

Everyone plays as a crew member on a spaceship, completing tasks onboard. But one (or more) of you is actually an Imposter – while you look exactly like a crew member, you want to sabo the ship and kill everyone else.

The best part of the game is that every so often, you get a chance to vote off a crew member.

But if the Imposter manages to fool everyone, innocent friends get booted off into space. It’s super fun to see everyone trying to defend themselves and see who gets revealed as the Imposter.

Bonus tip: Play it while making a video call with your friends and see who has the best poker face!