Model proudly shows off C-section scar in Sports Illustrated

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over one million babies are born through C-sections yearly. A caesarean delivery or C-section is a surgical procedure used to deliver a baby. It is done through incisions in the abdomen and uterus.

C-sections may be planned ahead of time, unlike the normal deliveries. This is essential if you develop pregnancy complications. All women who have had a C-section would have a scar.

The good news is that C-section scars are commonly small and below the bikini line. Once the scar heals, it can fade into a faint line that is barely noticeable.

Model mum shows C-section scar in Sports Illustrated

A recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features a model mum showing her C-section scar — a first in the magazine's 58-year history.

The feature is a collaboration between Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Frida Mom founder Chelsea Hirschhorn, and is intended to celebrate all mums who bear a C-section scar.

Furthermore, they are also aiming to show the beauty of motherhood authentically. Through this magazine issue, they want to help women who have undergone C-sections feel proud of themselves, as well as normalise conversations about all postpartum recoveries and bodies.

Kelly Hughes: A C-section mum

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features Kelly Hughes, a C-section mum working with the brand Frida Mom.

Aside from the feature, the magazine has also launched the Pay With Change initiative, a gender equity advertising initiative which aims to positively shift the mainstream cultural narratives associated with women's bodies.

Kelly Hughes said: "We're thrilled that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appreciates the importance of highlighting these women authentically — C-section scars and all — and welcome the progress we will make together as a result of this shared commitment."

What is a caesarean section?

A caesarean section is a surgical procedure performed to deliver a baby through the birthing person's abdomen instead of her vagina. Additionally, a C-section is a procedure that, in some cases, can be planned.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG), C-sections are used more urgently when labour is not progressing. Medical health providers also use C-sections if the health of the mother or the baby is at risk.

8 tips on dealing with postpartum body image issues

Women's bodies can look and feel different after giving birth. Postpartum body changes in women can be terrifying and uncomfortable. It happens more often when people around us keep telling us to "get your body back."

The fact that a woman's body will change after birth is undeniable. However, it does not need to be seen as a bad thing.

According to HealthHub, there are things you can do a few things to help yourself avoid having negative thoughts. Here are some ways you can easily accept and appreciate your new and amazing body.

1. Stop body checking

Avoiding this habit can go a long way toward taking your attention off of your appearance.

2. Centre on body neutrality rather than body positivity

It is not easy to shift from not liking to love your body. Aiming for neutrality can be more manageable than positivity.

3. Fix your negative body thoughts when they occur

Find the strength to change your negative thoughts into something neutral and appreciative.

4. Listen to and trust your body

Do things without feeling guilty and trust that your body works for you.

5. Focus on everything your body has done and is doing for you and your baby

Your body gives birth to a cute little one. It will be helpful to look on the brighter side of life than on the negative ones.

6. Don’t force yourself into your pre-pregnancy clothing

Wearing clothes that fit comfortably is one good way to honour and respect your body.

7. Honour your body by eating food and moving in a way that makes you feel good

Treating your body with love and kindness will make you feel good about yourself.

8. Remember that you are so much more than a number on a scale

Keep in mind that the number on the scale is not a reflection of your worth as a person, partner, or parent.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.