Modern cheongsams from $35 perfect for Chinese New Year visits

As we inch closer towards Chinese New Year, it’s about time that you start thinking about what to wear for the upcoming house visits.

With the festivities just around the corner, there’s still some time to shop for your CNY outfit. As you search for the perfect outfit to don for the festivities, why not consider the cheongsam? Famous for its high collar and tight-fitting form, this traditional outfit has transcended time and style trends.

Even though it gets the bad rep of looking too traditional, with a few tweaks here and there, you can find a way to wear it this year. From updated silhouettes to interesting fabrics and patterns, today’s cheongsams have been given a trendier makeover.

We have compiled several cheongsams for you to choose from, ranging from lacey options to slightly more traditional ones. Ring in the lunar new year with one of these amazing outfits!

1. Peony dress, $239, from Joli Pretty

PHOTO: Joli Pretty

Looking to make a statement this Chinese New Year? Let your dress do all the talking for you with this colourful design from Joli Pretty. We recommend pairing this with dainty jewellery to not distract from the pretty floral print.

2. verly fitted cheongsam, $180, from The Missing Piece

PHOTO: The Missing Piece

For the old souls who believe that they’re born into the wrong era, this vintage-looking cheongsam is right up your alley. Wear this with nude pumps and rose gold accessories to complement the cleverly chosen lilac jade buttons.

3. Lace Panel Mandarin collar shift dress, $34.90, from Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

This Zalora iteration is for the traditionalists that prefer a cheongsam made in the classic cut. The maroon colour is perfect for the festive occasion (red is, after all, an auspicious colour) and will satisfy the strictest in-laws and relatives. Finish with ballet flats and jade bangles.

4. Vert Pantsuit, $229, from The Happy Cheongsam

PHOTO: The Happy Cheongsam

Don’t like wearing dresses especially with all the movement to and fro house visits? A jumpsuit would be a stylish alternative and our pick goes to this cheery green chiffon number that comes with a unique hand-embroidered green bird design.

5. Madeira floral cheongsam wrap midi dress, $45, from Love & Bravery

PHOTO: Love & Bravery

From its white, lightweight polyester base to the floral and leaf prints, this Love & Bravery design excels at being both feminine and infused with summery lightness. Add stud earrings and nude strappy sandals to complete the ensemble.

6. Maxi Cheongsam In Abstract Blue Field Poppies, $318, from Lark And Peony

PHOTO: Lark And Peony

As part of Lark and Peony’s new year collection that celebrates colours and prints, this abstract-patterned cheongsam will definitely be an excellent conversation starter with your relatives as they clamour to know more about the piece.

Finish with red or blue (Pantone’s 2020 colour of the year, Classic Blue perhaps?) mules to accent the dress print.

7. Mae cheongsam jumpsuit in navy, $49.90, from Intoxiquette

Another jumpsuit pick, this navy Intoxiquette design is accented with sleeve details and is built with side pockets to store your red packets. Match with gold bangles and black kitten heels.

8. Amaryllis textured contrast midi dress, $51.90, from Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

If solid colours are too subdued but a full print design is too ostentatious for your taste, this Love, Bonito marries the best of worlds. To amp up the look, pair it with chunky bracelets or statement rings.

9. Custom made Kiran Ankara cheongsam, $270, from OliveAnkara

PHOTO: OliveAnkara

Besides dresses and jumpsuits, another way to execute a modern take on the classic cheongsam is through a high mandarin collared top such as this from OliveAnkara. We especially love the playful addition of puffed sleeves too.

10. Megane red romance Xavierra cheongsam with side panel, $46.83, from Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

Not only will this peachy design complement those with warm skin tones, the contrasting side panels also serve to accentuate the figure and provide an hourglass illusion. This Megane dress is also available in red for those looking to make a louder statement.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.