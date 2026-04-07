Modu Samgyetang opens new outlet Modu High at Amoy Street

If you're craving a warm and nourishing meal after work, there's a new Samgyetang restaurant in town.

On March 31, popular Korean eatery Modu Samgyetang opened a new outlet at Amoy Street with a bigger, modern Hanok-inspired space as well as a more extensive menu.

The new restaurant, Modu High, offers 12 signature samgyetang flavours — all slow-simmered for 12 hours with halal-certified organic spring chicken, paired with hand-selected ginseng, jujube, garlic and glutinous rice.

Of these, six are new flavours introduced at Modu High. They include Chicken & Premium Seafood ($74), Scorched Rice ($48), Wild Mushroom ($48), Truffle ($48), Yang Vitality ($52) — cooked with yagwamun (a Korean herb) — and Yin Nourishing ($52), which features mugwort and peony root.

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The menu also retains classics such as the Classic Herbal ($38), Spicy Herbal ($38), Beauty Collagen ($38), Black Chicken ($42), Mung Bean ($42) and Perilla Seed ($44).

Recipes at Modu High are inspired by the Korean concept of boyangshik, a Korean restorative culinary tradition where nourishing dishes are consumed to support a person's energy and overall well-being, and each flavour is designed with a different health focus in mind.

Besides samgyetang, the new eatery also offers porridge such as the Modu Chicken Porridge ($24), Dried Pollack Chicken Porridge ($26) and Abalone Chicken Porridge ($30).

For gatherings, there are also sharing plates such as the Mung Bean Pancake ($16), Fried Fresh Ginseng ($18), Spicy Stir-fried Octopus ($22) and Butter Grilled Abalone ($28).

To celebrate Modu High's opening, the restaurant is offering a limited-time promotion where dine-in guests can receive a complimentary Tofu G Gelato until April 30. Tokens can be redeemed at Tofu G Amoy, and all flavours are available while stocks last.

Address: 96 Amoy Street, Singapore 069916

Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm, 5pm to 10pm (Monday to Thursday), 11.30am to 3pm, 5pm to 11pm (Friday), 11.30am to 11pm (Saturday), 11.30am to 10pm (Sunday)

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carol.ong@asiaone.com