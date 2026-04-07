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Modu Samgyetang opens new outlet Modu High at Amoy Street

Modu Samgyetang opens new outlet Modu High at Amoy Street
Modu High has opened at Amoy Street with an expanded menu and modern Hanok-inspired interior.
PHOTO: Modu High
Carol OngPUBLISHED ONApril 07, 2026 5:55 AMBYCarol Ong

If you're craving a warm and nourishing meal after work, there's a new Samgyetang restaurant in town.

On March 31, popular Korean eatery Modu Samgyetang opened a new outlet at Amoy Street with a bigger, modern Hanok-inspired space as well as a more extensive menu. 

The new restaurant, Modu High, offers 12 signature samgyetang flavours — all slow-simmered for 12 hours with halal-certified organic spring chicken, paired with hand-selected ginseng, jujube, garlic and glutinous rice. 

Of these, six are new flavours introduced at Modu High. They include Chicken & Premium Seafood ($74), Scorched Rice ($48), Wild Mushroom ($48), Truffle ($48), Yang Vitality ($52) — cooked with yagwamun (a Korean herb) — and Yin Nourishing ($52), which features mugwort and peony root.

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The menu also retains classics such as the Classic Herbal ($38), Spicy Herbal ($38), Beauty Collagen ($38), Black Chicken ($42), Mung Bean ($42) and Perilla Seed ($44). 

Recipes at Modu High are inspired by the Korean concept of boyangshik, a Korean restorative culinary tradition where nourishing dishes are consumed to support a person's energy and overall well-being, and each flavour is designed with a different health focus in mind. 

Besides samgyetang, the new eatery also offers porridge such as the Modu Chicken Porridge ($24), Dried Pollack Chicken Porridge ($26) and Abalone Chicken Porridge ($30). 

For gatherings, there are also sharing plates such as the Mung Bean Pancake ($16), Fried Fresh Ginseng ($18), Spicy Stir-fried Octopus ($22) and Butter Grilled Abalone ($28).

To celebrate Modu High's opening, the restaurant is offering a limited-time promotion where dine-in guests can receive a complimentary Tofu G Gelato until April 30. Tokens can be redeemed at Tofu G Amoy, and all flavours are available while stocks last. 

Address: 96 Amoy Street, Singapore 069916
Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm, 5pm to 10pm (Monday to Thursday), 11.30am to 3pm, 5pm to 11pm (Friday), 11.30am to 11pm (Saturday), 11.30am to 10pm (Sunday)

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carol.ong@asiaone.com

F&BKorean foodnew openingsHealth and Wellbeing
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