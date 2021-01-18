MOE kindergarten registrations to open in February

Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will be opening registration for the 2022 school year starting from 9am on Feb 5 to 4pm on Feb 9.

In a press release on Wednesday (Jan 13), the ministry announced that 43 MOE Kindergartens (MK) will take part in this upcoming 2021 MK Registration Exercise for Kindergarten 1 admission.

Registering For MOE Kindergarten

Parents may start registering their children for kindergarten in February. PHOTO: Facebook/MOE Singapore

Parents may start registering for kindergarten through MK’s official website. Registration will be open to Singapore Citizen and Permanent Resident children who were born between 2 January 2017 and 1 January 2018.

Results will be released on March 31.

To ensure safety and avoid any risk of infection, MOE has also arranged a centralised virtual open house for the kindergartens that will be held via Zoom on Jan 30 2021 from 10am to 1pm. Parents may find the MK Virtual Open House’s programme in the Annex

“Interested parents will have the opportunity to learn more about MK’s curriculum, programme, facilities and other offerings before selecting their preferred MKs,” said MOE.

To join the open house, parents can sign up online until Jan 28.

Find out more through MOE’s official website or refer to their FAQs.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.