Love Molly? Get exclusive merch from Pizza Hut and Pop Mart collab

Pop Mart fans, get ready because something new is coming your way.

Pizza Hut Singapore is teaming up with the Chinese collectible toy company to release an exclusive Molly collection, starting Dec 15.

Fans can look forward to three one-of-a-kind designs — Tropical Molly, Skater Molly, and DJ Molly — that will be featured on various everyday essentials.

Quench your thirst with the Tropical Molly Water Tumbler ($17.95), which launches on Dec 15.

From Dec 22, get your hands on the Skater Molly Tote Bag with Charm and the Tropical Molly Tote Bag with Charm, going for $14.95 each.

And from Dec 29, there is the DJ Molly Keychain ($9.95) and Tropical Molly Pop Socket ($7.95).

The merchandise will be available with any purchase of Pizza Hut's Cheesy Bites bundle and is exclusively for delivery and self-collection orders via Pizza Hut’s website or app.

Before checking out your order, select "Molly add-on" within the bundle component to add your preferred merchandise.

Do note that the collectibles are not available for walk-in sales.

