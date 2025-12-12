'We can't wait': China's Molly Tea to open first Singapore outlet in 2026

Milk tea lovers in Singapore can look forward to adding one more store to their roster!

Popular Shenzen-based chain Molly Tea will open its first outlet here in 2026.

Molly Tea Singapore announced the news in an Instagram post on Friday (Dec 12), saying "Singapore, the wait is over... We can't wait to share a cup with you soon."

The post did not mention when the outlet will open.

Videos on social media show that the store, which is undergoing renovation, will be located on the first floor of Orchard Central.

The chain is best known for drinks such as Jasmine Milk Tea and Jasmine Matcha.

In fact, its name sounds like Mo Li, the Chinese name for jasmine.

Molly Tea was founded in 2021, in Shenzhen, China and has more than 2,000 stores in various countries — including China, the US, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

The brand has garnered significant popularity in recent years, with long queues seen at its outlets.

It has also collaborated with celebrities such as Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai, Chinese actor Xia Zhiguang, and member of South Korean girl group I-dle Song Yuqi.

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com