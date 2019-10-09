Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking

Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

There's always something comforting about a mother's cooking — it's healthy, always there when you're hungry, and most importantly, it's made with love.

Enter Mom's Touch, the famous Korean fried chicken chain that serves up fast food with a special ingredient — Korean ajumma sincerity and warmth.

With over 1,200 stores in Korea, Mom's Touch has finally landed on our shores thanks to No Signboard Holdings and is now open at the brand new PLQ mall.

Mom's Touch's signature dishes include their hand-battered and hand-breaded fried chicken as well as chicken burgers like the Thigh Burger ($5.70 a la carte), Incredible Burger ($7.30 a la carte) and the Deep Cheese Burger ($6.30 a la carte).

I love Korean food, but when I heard about Mom's Touch, I was a little sceptical. Isn't fast food the polar opposite of a mother's cooking? It's usually greasy, unhealthy, and can even be unhygienic at times.

Well, I tried out some of their offerings at a media tasting on Aug 30 and let's just say they won me over.

According to Mom's Touch, they don't use trans-fats and monosodium glutamate in their food. They also make each order fresh and claim that they only use fresh chicken, never frozen.

Wondering which dishes are worth the queue? I personally recommend the Spicy Sauce Chicken ($3.80 a la carte) and the Thigh Burger.

Mom's Touch Spicy Sauce Chicken is served in the the yangnyeom style, one of the most popular variations of Korean fried chicken where the meat is coated with spicy red sauce.

Photo: AsiaOne

Most of the yangnyeom style chicken that I've tried haven't been my favourite — it's tasty for the first couple of bites but quickly veers into cloying territory. But Mom's Touch's rendition of it changed my mind.

Their sauce was slightly sweet and complemented the chicken well. I was also impressed by how the chicken skin remained crispy despite the generous smothering of sauce. The juicy chicken and appetising sauce made an addictive combo that left me wanting more.

If you're more of a burger person but you're tired of sad, small patties, try the Thigh Burger.

Photo: AsiaOne

According to Mom's Touch, their customers call this one the "mouth tearing burger". Why? It comes with a generous chunk of thigh meat sandwiched between two buns and freshly cut lettuce, onions, and pickles. It's also popular among Korean college students, who voted it as the most delicious burger in 2016.

As an honourable mention for those who prefer the more traditional style of fried chicken a la KFC, the Mom's Touch Fried Chicken ($3.60) will hit the spot. It was fragrant, crispy and not too greasy.

Photo: AsiaOne

Check out Mom's Touch the next time you're in the east. Just like the typical mum, they take the highest pride in the quality of their food — and it shows.

What: Mom's Touch
Where: #01-37, Paya Lebar Quarter Mall, 10 Paya Lebar Quarter, Singapore 409057
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm

