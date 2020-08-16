Mong Chin shares her top 5 tips for glowing skin

Mong Chin (@mongabong) is the beauty influencer that beauty lovers follow. And she’s also the newly minted mentor for The Face Shop’s #EcoBeautySquad Campaign.

Her appointment shouldn’t come as a surprise because 1) she’s known for her glowing skin, and 2) she is a successful influencer.

We caught up with her to find out how she keeps her skin condition in tip-top condition, how it has changed since the circuit breaker and how her beauty routine has evolved.

What’s your daily skincare regime like?

PHOTO: Instagram/mongabong

One thing I do very thoroughly is cleanse. I make sure I remove all traces of makeup at the end of the day, and when I wake up, I cleanse as well.

Depending on the day I have, it can be as quick as cleanse, top off with a booster, toner, serum, and a hydrating moisturiser. Or if I have a full day out and wearing more makeup, I could layer on additional serums, ampoules, and primers.

Favourite item to use? Current raves?

PHOTO: Instagram/mongabong

I have many! But one of my absolute favourites is The Face Shop Dr Belmeur Cica Peptite Ampoule. It’s calming, which is great for sensitive skin. I also found that it moisturises my dry skin.

Tell us what drew you to work with The Face Shop on this campaign.

The Face Shop Dr Belmeur Cica Peptite Ampoule, $61. PHOTO: The Face ShopPHOTO: Instagram/mongabong

I saw the #EcoBeautySquad by The Face Shop as a rare chance to be a mentor for a huge campaign. This is what I wish I had when I started out six years ago.

There weren’t many influences in Singapore then, so I followed the Korean-American and other Asian-American ones who shared similar content. I still follow some of them today, like Jenn Im (@imjennim) and Youtuber Chriselle Lim (@chrisellelim) . They are as relevant to me today, as they were then.

What do you hope to do as a campaign mentor?

I will be sharing tips, and secrets, what I’ve learned since going full-time four years ago: the technical aspects, metrice, analytic and what’s goes on behind-the-scenes. For example, what are the conversations we must have with our followers, and how to be as “real” as possible.

Share your top 5 tips for maintaining glowing skin.

No. 1: There’s nothing more important than cleansing, cleansing, and cleansing!

PHOTO: Instagram/mongabong

That is my number one tip: Remove all your makeup every day. I start with micellar water to remove face makeup, then an oil-based eye makeup remover for eyes.

After that, I do facial wash twice – first time to wash off any residue from the makeup. The second wash, I concentrate on outer areas like the hairline so there’s no residue there, and for the forehead to be clean.

No. 2: Exfoliate at least once a week.

So, whatever you apply after that, your skin is able to absorb everything because the dead skin cells have been removed.

No. 3: Don’t forget about sunscreen.

Even if you’re at home, apply it because you don’t know how much UV exposure you’re getting. If you have a day out in the sun, layer on products with sunscreen. I may put on a mattifying primer over my skincare and then foundation with SPF as well.

So, if I get sweaty throughout the day, there’s still sunscreen protection.

No. 4: Sleep enough!

I did not appreciate this earlier but sleeping and resting is really important for skin cells to repair. It was during the circuit breaker that I caught up on my sleep, getting seven or eight hours’ of sleep nightly. It does make a difference to your skin.

No. 5: Hydrate.

Drink enough water – it has a knock-on effect on your skin. Moisturise your skin with moisturiser. Personally, I find the moisturisers which are oil-free and suitable for sensitive skin the best for me.

And makeup – what are your must-haves?

PHOTO: Instagram/mongabong

I love to use The Face Shop Ink Lasting Foundation Slim Fit EX. I think I have been raving about this since 2018! It’s long-lasting and the formulation doesn’t streak or settle on my skin like other foundations, even if I wear it from morning to night. At the end of the day, my skin still looks smooth, and not matte or patchy.

The Face Shop fgmt Ink Lasting Foundation Slim Fit EX, $34. PHOTO: Shopee

There’s even a cushion version, called Ink Lasting Cushion, which is super handy if I need to touch up midday. This dispenses the same foundation for the area I need to touch up. I pat it down and it gives me the medium-full coverage for the rest of the day.

The Face Shop fgmt Ink Lasting Cushion, $36. PHOTO: The Face Shop

This article was first published in Her World Online.