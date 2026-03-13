Food vlogger apologises after dressing up as monk to review Hokkien mee

After receiving backlash for reviewing Hokkien mee stalls while dressed in a monk's robes, a local food vlogger has apologised.

"I've seen the feedback from many people and understand that the content made some uncomfortable," Jazz Ang wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 10).

The content creator, who goes by the name Botak Jazz, said he deleted the video and apologised.

"The intention of filming this video was not to mock religion or faith, but to present a creative idea," he explained.

"However, I acknowledge that when it comes to religious imagery, one needs to be more cautious, which is something I need to reflect on and learn from."

The incident led him to reflect on Buddhism and how it emphasises compassion, tolerance, and letting go of anger.

"To those who felt angry, I'd like to say: Before pointing fingers at others, please take a moment to reflect on your own words and actions. Do we truly practise the values of our faith in our daily lives?"

Jazz said that he respects those who take their faith seriously, and he hopes people can show more understanding when expressing their views.

As a Hokkien mee enthusiast, Jazz's content on social media mostly features him going around Singapore reviewing the dish.

In the deleted video, Jazz was dressed in monk robes resembling Tang Sanzang's in Chinese classic tale Journey to the West, and was accompanied by his friend Lisa whose clothing resembled Guan Yin's.

The pair patronised and reviewed the food from two Hokkien mee stalls in Bukit Batok — 777 Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee and Yong Heng Fried Squid Prawn Mee.

Over the past few days, some netizens in Facebook Group Complaint Singapore condemned Jazz's actions, with several saying that he had disrespected the religion.

One said: "That's an insult to Buddhism, especially those who are strict vegetarians. Fried mee with seafood... not funny at all."

"Why is he not in trouble for messing around with religion?" one questioned, while another described his act as "tomfoolery".

One netizen, however, pointed out that some people were being too harsh with their criticism.

"Fellow Buddhist here. Let's set an example of not getting easily overly offended and raging over our religion.

"Just let him know he's wrong and move on. There's no need to condemn and make headline news," he said.

