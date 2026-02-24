Sold out: Viral monkey Punch's orangutan plush toys fly off Ikea's shelves

Want your very own emotional support monkey from Ikea? You'll have to wait for a while as they're already sold out in Singapore.

Plush toy Djungelskog Orangutan ($19.90) has surged in popularity after Punch, an abandoned baby monkey in Japan, was seen clinging to it for comfort in February.

Checks by AsiaOne on Tuesday (Feb 24) showed that the 36cm plush is out of stock on Ikea Singapore's website, as well as all three Ikea stores.

The 20cm version of the plush toy ($2.90) is still available online and at the Alexandra and Jurong @ Jem branches.

As zoo visitors and netizens from around the world are captivated by Punch, demand for Ikea's orangutan plush toy has spiked.

Prices for the plush toy have also surged on eBay, with one being sold for US$102 (S$129).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Ikea Singapore confirmed that the 36cm Djungelskog Orangutan soft toy is sold out in all stores.

But good news — it is expected to be restocked this week.

"Customers can check the most up‑to‑date availability on our website at Ikea.sg. We look forward to seeing our huggable orangutan find its way into even more homes soon," said an Ikea Singapore spokesperson.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DVAoM2ckUcI/[/embed]

Punch and 'surrogate mum'

Also known as Panchi-kun, the seven-month-old Japanese macaque was born in Ichikawa City Zoo.

He was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, and he has been cared for by zoo staff ever since.

Punch was gifted an Ikea monkey plush to keep him company in the absence of his mother, and he turns to it for comfort.

When he got older, Punch was introduced to an enclosure with other monkeys. Viral videos on social media show Punch running to his plush toy after being bullied by bigger monkeys.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DU4Jlx5At9D/[/embed]

In an Instagram video on Feb 18, Punch was seen trying to befriend two larger monkeys.

After one of them pushed him away, he ran to his plush toy and clung to it.

The hashtag #HangInTherePunch has also been trending, with people all over the world expressing their support for the monkey.

