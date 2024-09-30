Moon Moon Food, Michelin Bib Gourmand eatery from Taiwan, to open first overseas branch in Singapore

Craving Taiwanese food but don't have the money or time to go there for a holiday?

Fret not as you can soon satisfy your cravings at Moon Moon Food.

The popular Taiwanese health soup brand is opening its first international restaurant at Ngee Ann City on Oct 17.

Its flagship store at Qingdao East Road in Taipei has earned the Michelin Bib Gourmand accolade consistently since 2018.

Fun fact: The brand's name, which means double moons, is inspired by the traditional concept of reunion during the full moon, symbolising togetherness and completeness.

Health soups and more

The menu at Moon Moon Food draws inspiration from its founder, President Lai's, mother's cooking.

He founded the brand in hopes of sharing the flavours of homecooked meals with his diners.

Moon Moon Food is best known for its Taiwanese health soups, which are simmered for hours with free-range chicken.

Just like its stores in Taiwan, the Singapore branch will have popular menu items like Spicy Sesame Noodles ($13.80).

Its well-loved braised dishes are also available. For $10.80, you can mix and match three braised items and options include Bai Ye Tofu, Pork Moon Bones and Pork Large Intestines.

There will also be new menu items like Chinese Yam with Osmanthus Plum Sauce ($7.80), Herbal Kampong Chicken ($26.80) and Taiwanese-style Three Cup Chicken ($17.80).

Want to enjoy the food in the comfort of your home instead? Retail packs of Spicy Sesame Noodles, Black Truffle Noodles and Peeled Chili Peppers are available in their restaurant too.

Address: 391A Orchard Road, #05-30, Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238873

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 10pm

