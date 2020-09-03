Mooncake Festival 2020 - Best credit card promotions for mooncake discounts in Singapore

PHOTO: Instagram/carltonhotelsingapore

It’s that time of the year again when sweet treats rule. I wouldn’t miss my beloved mooncake fiesta for the world. This year, the Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Oct 1, 2020, which is a Thursday.

Most restaurants have started taking orders for their mooncakes, rolling out early bird promotions and credit card tie-ups with banks. I suggest squeezing your plastic dry for all the possible discounts because these sinful treats sure are pricey — a 4-piece box from well-known hotels can easily cost $75 to $100.

Best credit card promotions for mooncake discounts (2020)

With the right credit cards, you can easily score a good 10 per cent to 30 per cent off your mooncakes.

Most cards will get you discounts for the more popular hotels like Raffles Hotel, Goodwood Park and Ritz-Carlton, and Chinese restaurants like Si Chuan Dou Hua and Peach Garden.

How much discount you get also depends on how early you order your mooncakes.

If you haven’t already bought your mooncakes by now, you might have missed some early bird discounts in August. (I’ve heard that some people are “pantang” about buying mooncakes during the Hungry Ghost Festival, so maybe that’s why.)

But that’s OK — with the right credit card, you can still get some discounts in September. Here are the mooncake discounts for Citibank, UOB, DBS and OCBC. All promotions end on Oct 1, 2020 unless otherwise stated.

Citibank mooncake promotions 2020

Out of some popular banks in Singapore, Citibank has the most partner restaurants for mooncake discounts this Mid-Autumn Festival.

Hotel or restaurant  Citibank mooncake discount
Carlton Hotel Singapore Up to 30 per cent off
Chinatown Tai Chong Kok Confectionery Hue Kee 10 per cent to 15 per cent off
Conrad Centennial Singapore 30 per cent off (till Sept 27)
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport 25 per cent off 
Crystal Jade Up to 35 per cent off
Fairmont Singapore 10 per cent to 15 per cent off 
Goodwood Park Hotel 15 per cent off
Grand Shanghai, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Up to 25 per cent off
Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium 50 per cent off 
Hua Ting Restaurant, Orchard Hotel Singapore 25 per cent off
InterContinental Singapore 20 per cent off (till Sept 25) 
Jack’s Place Up to 20 per cent off 
JW Marriott Singapore South Beach 25 per cent off
Li Bai, Sheraton Towers Singapore Hotel 15 per cent off
Mandarin Orchard Singapore 15 per cent off 
Mandarin Oriental, Singapore 15 per cent off 
Pan Pacific Singapore 15 per cent off
Paradise Group 15 per cent off (till Sept 30)
Peach Garden Restaurant 20 per cent off (till Sept 24)
Raffles Hotel Singapore 20 per cent off (till Sept 25)
Shangri La Hotel Singapore Up to 20 per cent off 
Si Chuan Dou Hua 15 per cent off (till Sept 30) 
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Up to 25 per cent off
Spring Court Restaurant Up to 30 per cent off
Swensen’s Up to 15 per cent off 
TCC – The Connoisseur Concerto 20 per cent off
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore Up to 25 per cent off 
The Ritz Carlton, Millennia Singapore 20 per cent off
Yan Ting, The St. Regis Singapore Up to 20 per cent off 

They’ve got the usual suspects, but that’s not all: They’re also the only ones that have discounts at Tai Chong Kok Confectionery, which is one of Singapore’s oldest traditional mooncake bakeries.

Most of the other Citibank discounts are for the more affordable restaurant chains, including Crystal Jade, Jack’s Place and Paradise Group. If you don’t want to shell out a hundred bucks for hotel mooncakes, you can consider these.

UOB mooncake promotions 2020

After Citibank, UOB has the most mooncake promotions. Again, these expire on Oct 1 unless otherwise stated.

Hotel or restaurant  UOB mooncake discount
Carlton Hotel Singapore Up to 30 per cent off with purchase of 31 boxes and above
Cherry Garden, Mandarin Oriental, Singapore 15 per cent off
Conrad Centennial Singapore 30 per cent off (till Sept 27)
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport  25 per cent off 
Crystal Jade Group 20 per cent off
Fairmont Singapore 10 per cent off
Four Seasons Hotel Singapore 15 per cent off 
Goodwood Park Hotel 15 per cent off 
Grand Hyatt Singapore 30 per cent off 
Grand Shanghai Restaurant 25 per cent off
Hua Ting Restaurant, Millennium Hotels and Resorts 50 per cent off (2nd box)
JW Marriott Singapore South Beach 25 per cent off 
InterContinental Singapore  20 per cent off (till Sept 25) 
Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant, Sheraton Towers Singapore 15 per cent off 
Mandarin Orchard 15 per cent off
Pan Pacific Singapore 15 per cent off
Peach Garden 20 per cent off (till Sept 24)
Raffles Hotel Singapore 20 per cent off (till Sept 25)
Regent Singapore Up to 40 per cent off (bulk purchase only)
Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore 20 per cent off (baked Classic mooncakes only)
Shang Social 15 per cent off
Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant 15 per cent off (till Sept 30)
Song Garden, Mercure Singapore Bugis 20 per cent off 
Spring Court Restaurant 25 per cent off
Swatow 30 per cent off
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore Up to 20 per cent off 
The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore 20 per cent off
Yan Ting, The St. Regis Singapore 15 per cent off 

It’s worth making bulk purchases, if you’re planning to show some mid-autumn love to business associates and clients to sweeten future deals. Check out what Carlton and Regent have to offer!

OCBC mooncake promotions 2020

As with all the other featured banks, OCBC cardholders can expect competitive discounts at the big names like Raffles Hotel, Goodwood Park, etc. Nothing too exciting on that front.

Hotel or restaurant  OCBC mooncake discount
Carlton Hotel Singapore Up to 30per cent off (bulk purchases only
Fairmont Singapore 15 per cent to 20 per cent off 
Golden Moments 15 per cent off (except limited-edition sets)
Goodwood Park Hotel 15 per cent to 20 per cent off
Grand Hyatt Singapore 30 per cent off 
Grand Shanghai Restaurant, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Singapore Up to 30 per cent off 
Hai Tien Lo, Pan Pacific Singapore 15 per cent off
Hua Ting Restaurant, Orchard Hotel Singapore 28 per cent off
InterContinental Singapore 20 per cent off (till Sept 25)
JW Marriott Singapore South Beach 20 per cent off
Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant, Sheraton Towers Singapore 15 per cent off
Mandarin Oriental, Singapore 15 per cent off
Peach Garden 20 per cent off (till Sept 24)
Raffles Hotel Singapore 20 per cent off (till Sept 25)
Regent Singapore 15 per cent off 
Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore Up to 20 per cent off 
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 20 per cent - 25 per cent off
Swensen’s 10 per cent to 15 per cent
TCC – The Connoisseur Concerto Up to 15 per cent off 
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore Up to 20 per cent off 
The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore 20 per cent off 
Yan Ting, The St. Regis Singapore 15 per cent - 20 per cent off 

Want a more contemporary take on the classic snack? Try popular fusion restaurant TCC — The Connoisseur Concerto. I didn’t even know they made mooncakes, but when I looked it up, I found that they have quite a festive menu that includes favours such as Earl Grey Yuzu and Egg Yolk Blend.

DBS mooncake promotions 2020

This year, DBS has the fewest mooncake promotions. That said, although less than the rest, you can still get the decent discounts for most hotels.

Hotel or restaurant  DBS mooncake discount
Carlton Hotel Up to 30 per cent off 
Fairmont Singapore 10 per cent off
Goodwood Park Hotel 15 per cent off 
Grand Hyatt Singapore 30 per cent off 
Grand Shanghai Restaurant 15 per cent off
JW Marriott Singapore South Beach 20 per cent off 
M Hotel 50 per cent off 2nd box 
M Social Singapore 50 per cent off 2nd box 
Mandarin Oriental, Singapore 15 per cent off (baked mooncakes only)
Orchard Hotel Singapore 50 per cent off 2nd box 
Raffles Hotel Singapore 20 per cent off (till Sept 25) 
Shangri La Hotel, Singapore 20 per cent off (baked classic mooncakes only)
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 20 per cent off
Song Garden Chinese Restaurant 20 per cent off 
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore  Up to 20 per cent off 
The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore 20 per cent off 

Don’t miss great deals from M Hotel, M Social Singapore and Orchard Hotel that are offering half price off the second box of mooncakes purchased.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.

