Mooncake Festival 2020 - Best credit card promotions for mooncake discounts in Singapore

It’s that time of the year again when sweet treats rule. I wouldn’t miss my beloved mooncake fiesta for the world. This year, the Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Oct 1, 2020, which is a Thursday.

Most restaurants have started taking orders for their mooncakes, rolling out early bird promotions and credit card tie-ups with banks. I suggest squeezing your plastic dry for all the possible discounts because these sinful treats sure are pricey — a 4-piece box from well-known hotels can easily cost $75 to $100.

Best credit card promotions for mooncake discounts (2020)

With the right credit cards, you can easily score a good 10 per cent to 30 per cent off your mooncakes.

Most cards will get you discounts for the more popular hotels like Raffles Hotel, Goodwood Park and Ritz-Carlton, and Chinese restaurants like Si Chuan Dou Hua and Peach Garden.

How much discount you get also depends on how early you order your mooncakes.

If you haven’t already bought your mooncakes by now, you might have missed some early bird discounts in August. (I’ve heard that some people are “pantang” about buying mooncakes during the Hungry Ghost Festival, so maybe that’s why.)

But that’s OK — with the right credit card, you can still get some discounts in September. Here are the mooncake discounts for Citibank, UOB, DBS and OCBC. All promotions end on Oct 1, 2020 unless otherwise stated.

Citibank mooncake promotions 2020

Out of some popular banks in Singapore, Citibank has the most partner restaurants for mooncake discounts this Mid-Autumn Festival.

They’ve got the usual suspects, but that’s not all: They’re also the only ones that have discounts at Tai Chong Kok Confectionery, which is one of Singapore’s oldest traditional mooncake bakeries.

Most of the other Citibank discounts are for the more affordable restaurant chains, including Crystal Jade, Jack’s Place and Paradise Group. If you don’t want to shell out a hundred bucks for hotel mooncakes, you can consider these.

UOB mooncake promotions 2020

After Citibank, UOB has the most mooncake promotions. Again, these expire on Oct 1 unless otherwise stated.

It’s worth making bulk purchases, if you’re planning to show some mid-autumn love to business associates and clients to sweeten future deals. Check out what Carlton and Regent have to offer!

OCBC mooncake promotions 2020

As with all the other featured banks, OCBC cardholders can expect competitive discounts at the big names like Raffles Hotel, Goodwood Park, etc. Nothing too exciting on that front.

Want a more contemporary take on the classic snack? Try popular fusion restaurant TCC — The Connoisseur Concerto. I didn’t even know they made mooncakes, but when I looked it up, I found that they have quite a festive menu that includes favours such as Earl Grey Yuzu and Egg Yolk Blend.

DBS mooncake promotions 2020

This year, DBS has the fewest mooncake promotions. That said, although less than the rest, you can still get the decent discounts for most hotels.

Don’t miss great deals from M Hotel, M Social Singapore and Orchard Hotel that are offering half price off the second box of mooncakes purchased.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.