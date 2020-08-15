Mooncake flavours to order now for mid-autumn festival 2020

The mooncake festival will soon be upon us again, and we’re always looking forward to it. Not just because we get to feast on the decadent pastries, but more-so for the precious time spent with family reminiscing over – and creating – timeless memories.

Though we’re limited to a gathering of five for now, just think of it as an excuse to make multiple trips throughout the day in celebration of the annual event.

After all, there’s nothing more comforting than timeworn flavours amid a time of uncertainty.

Sure, brands are continuing to come up with innovating and exciting new variations on the traditional pastry, but the enduring quality of old-style, handcrafted mooncakes is something that’ll never, ever go out of fashion.

And if the flavours don’t excite you, how about mooncake boxes? Nothing sets the tone like a well-made mooncake box – which at the very least, provides some much-needed respite from other worrisome topics. Here’s our pick of Mooncake Festival 2020’s best flavours and decadent treats.

1. Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Wan Hao have updated their bevy of oriental treats with a selection of new snowskin mooncakes, which include a female-focused rose tea-infused white lotus mooncake that hides an opulent champagne truffle bursting with bittersweet, floral notes; as well as a daring fusion-style aquamarine mooncake that features a caramel sea salt truffle encased in white chocolate surrounded by mandarin orange and jasmine paste.

For those looking to wow the room, arrive with Wan Hao’s premium gift set, which pairs a quartet of luxuriant gold-dusted black truffle and Bayonne Ham mooncakes with a bottle of Laurent-Perrier Brut Champagne.

The heady, earthy aroma of black truffle in tandem with the intensely savoury ham from the Southwest of France is balanced by the vibrant and tangy flavours of the bubbly, making for an extravagant and luxurious affair.

Of course, some old favourites and timeworn classic mooncakes return to grace the yearly event.

Available from Aug 27 to Oct 1. Order here.

2. Cherry Garden, Mandarin Oriental, Singapore

Cherry Garden unleashes Oriental flavours this season with tea-infused mooncakes in both their baked and snowskin varieties.

There’s your classically-styled Lugu Oolong tea baked mooncake complete with the textural crunch of melon seeds, as well as a newly introduced snowskin mooncake that balances out the dulcet flavours of red bean paste with mellow notes of the well-loved Japanese green tea.

For a departure from other tea-related pastries, try out their citrusy mooncake that intersperses candied pineapple chunks – that have undergone an extensive eight-hour sweetening, then two-day drying process – and mango-and-passion-fruit-spiked mochi with silver lotus paste.

Available from Aug 24 to Oct 1. Order here.

3. Jiang Nan Chun, Four Seasons Hotel

For something a little lighter amid a spat of indulgence, Jiang Nan Chun uses silver lotus, which requires less oil and sugar to achieve that same velvety mouthfeel. That’s excellent when you’ll be eating far too much of this season’s debut, the Litchi with Raspberry and Rose snowskin mooncake.

A raspberry-rose gelee morsel is hidden within vanilla-litchi pa stry cream for a delightful and refined take on the pastry.

Your typical baked and snowskin editions return in force, including their take on the Mao Shan Wang durian snowskin mooncake if you aren’t tired of the stuff as we wind down for the season.

There’s even the option of pairing the mooncakes with organic sparkling tea, courtesy of COPENHAGEN – unsurprisingly, a Danish label – developed by renowned sommelier Jacob Kocemba and business partner Bo Sten Henson.

Available for orders now, collection or delivery from Sept 1 to Oct 1. Order here.

4. Crowne Plaza

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport brings locavore flavours this Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes inspired by local desserts. These include snowskin mooncakes that draw from favourites like orh nee (yam paste), mango pomelo and pandan kaya.

They’ve also got a mooncake inspired by the Nyonya mainstay Kueh Salat, that incorporates the classical blue pea flower in the pastry’s snowskin. An incredibly smooth and creamy kaya custard with heavy hints of pandan rounds out the alluring treat.

The kicker is that you don’t even have to pick which of these four flavours you like the most: get them all as a set for your guests – and you – to embark on a nostalgia-tinged mooncake feast.

Available from now to Oct 1. Order here.

5. Madame Fan

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach’s Madame Fan takes refreshing lychee – commonly seen in snowskin mooncakes – and puts it in a baked mooncake this year, giving the rich confection a refreshing edge.

If that still hasn’t got the snowskin camp converted, they’ve got two equally compelling snowskin flavours this year: Bird’s nest with Japanese purple sweet potato; and mao shan wang durian.

To order, visit here (site opens Aug 3) or call 6818-1908

6. Goodwood Park Hotel

If you want to go all-out this year, Goodwood Park’s offering a 12-yolk, 16.5 cm marvel of a baked mooncake. For the snowskin lovers, they’ve got two new flavours this year.

The first is a refreshing combination of orange mousse studded with slices of fresh grapes; and the second featuring Japanese sweet potato with a pumpkin-coconut centre.

Of course, it’s not Goodwood Park without at least one durian creation – last year’s mao shan wang Black Thorn, and D24 mooncakes make a comeback in all their luxurious, bittersweet glory.

Order online here (orders start Aug 25) or call 6730-1868.

7. Yan

Cantonese restaurant Yan returns this year with a perennial favourite, it’s flaky, “thousand-layer” yam mooncake. This comes in addition to a macadamia-studded baked variant; and one snowskin creation – heady mao shan wang durian pulp encased in thin snow skin.

While the mooncakes are available in sets of two or four, customers can also mix-and-match flavours as a box of four.

Order online here or call 6384-5585.

This article was first published in The Peak.