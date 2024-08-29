Mooncakes, lanterns and midnight magic: Activities to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival 2024

Get ready to light up your life-literally-because the Mid-Autumn Festival 2024 in Singapore is about to mix tradition with a dash of modern-day magic!

Imagine strolling through Chinatown as it's bathed in twinkling lights, while your kids tackle digital lantern riddles like it's the latest TikTok challenge. Whether you're reconnecting with your roots or just chasing the best Instagram-worthy moments, this festival is all about bringing the fam together.

And let's not forget the pièce de resistance: the drool-worthy mooncakes from Tung Lok and Kwong Cheong Thye that'll have you wondering if it's okay to eat dessert before dinner (spoiler: it totally is).

This year's Mid-Autumn Festival is more than just a celebration-it's a full-on memory-making extravaganza that'll leave you with a full heart and an even fuller belly. So, gather your loved ones, grab a lantern, and dive headfirst into the festivities.

Ready to dive into a Mid-Autumn Festival so packed with colour and culture that even the moon might take a second look? Here's what's in store for both locals and lucky visitors alike!

Celebrating Mid-Autumn Across Generations

The Mid-Autumn Festival 2024 is just around the corner, and it's time to prepare for a month-long celebration of culture, family, and tradition in Singapore.

From Aug 30 to Oct 2, Chinatown will be the epicentre of festivities, themed "Celebrating Mid-Autumn Across Generations" This event promises to be a vibrant and memorable experience for families, highlighting the evolution of festive customs from the past to the present.

1. Official street light-up and opening ceremony

Kick off the Mid-Autumn Festival 2024 with the spectacular Official Street Light-up and Opening Ceremony. This event will illuminate the streets of Chinatown with dazzling lantern displays and lighted sculptures.

The ceremony, graced by Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information, will mark the beginning of the celebrations. As you walk through the beautifully lit streets, you'll feel the harmonious theme of unity and multiculturalism come alive.

2. Explore the interactive digital lantern riddles

This year introduces a new twist to the traditional lantern riddles with an interactive digital experience. Engage your kids in solving these intriguing riddles as you stroll through the illuminated streets.

It's a fun and educational activity that combines technology with tradition, making it perfect for curious young minds. Plus, it's a great way to bond with your children while learning more about the festival's rich history.

3. Join the Chinatown Lantern Walk

One of the festival's highlights is the Chinatown Lantern Walk, where families can immerse themselves in the Mid-Autumn ambience. Registered participants will receive a cellophane lantern and a goodie bag filled with traditional treats.

The walk takes you from Chinatown Point to Kreta Ayer Square, offering a mesmerising journey through streets aglow with stunning light displays. It's an experience that captures the essence of the festival and brings generations together.

4. Visit the magnificent centrepiece lantern

Don't miss the breathtaking eight-metre-high lantern centrepiece in the heart of Chinatown. This magnificent structure depicts three generations of a family celebrating under the moonlight, symbolising the festival's theme of unity and familial bonds.

It's a poignant reminder to cherish time with loved ones and a perfect photo opportunity for your family album.

5. Embrace sustainability with the 'Adopt a Lantern' campaign

Teach your children about sustainability by participating in the 'Adopt a Lantern' campaign. This initiative allows selected street lanterns to be repurposed after the festival, promoting environmental consciousness.

It's a meaningful way to involve your family in community efforts and instil values of conservation and responsibility.

Join the celebration

The Mid-Autumn Festival 2024 in Singapore is more than just a cultural event; it's a celebration of unity, tradition, and family. With a wide range of activities and experiences, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

So, gather your loved ones and head to Chinatown to create lasting memories. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with your roots and celebrate the festival across generations.

2. Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival 2024 with exquisite mooncakes

As the Mid-Autumn Festival 2024 approaches, it's time to indulge in the delightful tradition of mooncake sharing.

This year, Cheers and FairPrice Xpress have partnered with Tung Lok Group and Kwong Cheong Thye to offer a selection of exquisite mooncakes, each encased in modern oriental-designed boxes. Exclusively available at Esso stations, these mooncakes are perfect for sharing with family and friends, making your celebrations even more special.

Tung Lok's Artisanal Mooncakes

Tung Lok Group is renowned for its modern twist on traditional mooncake flavours, offering a unique culinary experience.

Egg Yolk White Lotus (S$82 for 4 pcs): A classic favourite, this mooncake combines egg yolk's richness with white lotus paste's smoothness.

Double Yolk White Lotus (S$85 for 4 pcs): For those who crave a little extra indulgence, the double yolk variant is a must-try.

Four Seasons (S$89 for 4 pcs): This box offers a delightful mix of flavours, including Egg Yolk White Lotus, Egg Yolk Red Lotus, Egg Yolk Pandan Lotus with Pistachios, and Mixed Nuts, catering to diverse palates.

Kwong Cheong Thye's heritage flavors

With over 133 years of heritage, Kwong Cheong Thye brings authentic flavours that reflect traditional Chinese culinary excellence.

Single Yolk White Lotus (S$58 for 4 pcs): A classic mooncake that highlights the delicate balance of creamy white lotus paste and golden egg yolk.

Double Yolk White Lotus (S$63 for 4 pcs): This variant offers a richer taste with an additional egg yolk.

White Lotus Melon Seeds (S$53 for 4 pcs): Enjoy the subtle crunch of melon seeds combined with smooth white lotus paste for a delightful texture.

Exclusive offers and promotions

Purchasing these mooncakes comes with exciting promotions:

Tung Lok Dining Voucher: Receive a S$25 dining voucher with every box of Tung Lok mooncakes purchased, redeemable at any of Tung Lok's twelve restaurants.

Esso Smiles Points: Esso Smiles members can fully redeem mooncakes using their Smile Points. Early bird redemption is available from Aug 12 to Sept 1, 2024, with standard redemption continuing until Sept 30, 2024.

Discount Offers: Enjoy S$10 off every box of mooncakes purchased from either brand with a minimum purchase of two boxes. Mix and match flavours and brands to suit your preferences.

Why celebrate with mooncakes?

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a time for family reunions and giving thanks for the harvest. Mooncakes symbolise completeness and unity, making them an essential part of the celebration. Sharing mooncakes with loved ones not only honours tradition but also creates lasting memories.

[[nid:697831]]

This article was first published in theAsianparent.