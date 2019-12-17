More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day

SINGAPORE - American burger joint Five Guys Singapore marked its launch at Plaza Singapura on Monday (Dec 16) with about 100 people in line prior to the store's opening at 11am.

The first person started queueing from 4am, says a Five Guys Singapore spokesman, and the average queue time today was about one hour. As of 7pm today, more than 1,000 burgers and 500 milkshakes were sold.

The brand prides itself on its hand-cut fries cooked in peanut oil, as well as its burger patties with an 80-20 lean meat-to-fat ratio. Its burger buns - made with Five Guys' recipe - are freshly baked five days a week at a local bakery.

Order your burgers, fries (original or with Cajun spices, from $7) and drinks (from $4 for a bottle of water) separately as there are no set meals here. Prices start at $11 for a single patty Little Hamburger, and from $10 for a hot dog.

The burgers and hot dogs can be customised at no extra cost. Just select your favourite toppings or go "all the way" to have everything included in your burger or hot dog. Toppings include grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and pickles.