More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day

The first person started queueing from 4am, says a Five Guys Singapore spokesman, and the average queue time was about one hour on Dec 16, 2019.
PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao
Eunice Quek
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - American burger joint Five Guys Singapore marked its launch at Plaza Singapura on Monday (Dec 16) with about 100 people in line prior to the store's opening at 11am.

The first person started queueing from 4am, says a Five Guys Singapore spokesman, and the average queue time today was about one hour. As of 7pm today, more than 1,000 burgers and 500 milkshakes were sold.

The brand prides itself on its hand-cut fries cooked in peanut oil, as well as its burger patties with an 80-20 lean meat-to-fat ratio. Its burger buns - made with Five Guys' recipe - are freshly baked five days a week at a local bakery.

Order your burgers, fries (original or with Cajun spices, from $7) and drinks (from $4 for a bottle of water) separately as there are no set meals here. Prices start at $11 for a single patty Little Hamburger, and from $10 for a hot dog.

The burgers and hot dogs can be customised at no extra cost. Just select your favourite toppings or go "all the way" to have everything included in your burger or hot dog. Toppings include grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and pickles.

Similarly, the Five Guys Shake ($10) can be customised as well. Mix in anything from chocolate to salted caramel and banana, and even bacon bits - all at no extra cost.

The 460 sq m space currently seats 52 diners indoors, and will eventually include outdoor seating as well.

Five Guys was founded in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986, by the Murrell family and named after their five sons. It was run as a family business until 2003, when they went into franchising.

The Five Guys franchise - which has more than 1,600 restaurants worldwide across the United States, Europe, Middle East and Asia - is brought in by lifestyle company Zouk Group.

Five Guys is famed for its burgers, hand-cut fries, free peanuts and milkshakes. PHOTO: FIVE GUYS

The opening of Five Guys in Singapore rounds up this year's notable burger news.

This includes the debut of New York's Shake Shack burger restaurant chain at Jewel Changi Airport in April. Shake Shack also recently announced their next outlet opening in Neil Road in 2020.

Over in Duxton Road, Lombardo's Burger from Amsterdam made headlines in October for its "Most Expensive Burger in Singapore" priced at $250. The over-the-top burger included 200g patty of seared Japanese Kobe wagyu brisket topped with a butter-poached lobster tail, pan-seared foie gras, and a gold leaf-covered bun.

Five Guys Singapore at 01-32 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road opens from 11am to 10pm daily. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/FiveGuysSingapore.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

TRENDING

Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun given a sea burial
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun given a sea burial
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Look who&#039;s back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Look who's back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
12-year-old Chinese girl elopes with boyfriend that she met through an online video game
12-year-old Chinese girl elopes with boyfriend that she met through an online video game
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities & other deals this week
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures &amp; pedicures from $8
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict

Home Works

Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

SERVICES