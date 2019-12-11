More 'depressed' Singaporean youths turning to student confession pages for advice

Who do you turn to when you are troubled about something?

If you are a parent now, you would have probably gone through the teenage phase: stressing about school day in and out, having a crush on someone, and everything else in between.

The most natural thing for you to do then would be to tell your closest friends and family, wouldn't it?

However for some, whether or not they have such a support system in place, there are always certain things teenagers nowadays would never be able to tell another.

And so, they turn to online networking platforms to "solve" these issues.

'DEPRESSED' YOUTHS AND VULNERABLE CONFESSIONS ON STUDENT CONFESSION PAGES

"I am a yr 1 CS student and at this point I don't even try to study anymore because I feel so hopeless for PEs and finals. I just feel like killing myself," said by an anonymous poster.

Another original postings (OP) wrote on how "life is sad" and there are double standards when it comes to dealing with individuals with depression, as implied from the original post.

"Now I don't open up to people anymore, and I always think alot when I'm alone, like I am better off dead, will people be happy if I'm dead."

These are OPs taken from NUSWhispers, a page that is dedicated to giving every NUS student a place to voice their concerns and get advice.

SOURCE OF CONTROVERSY WITH STUDENT CONFESSION PAGES

More often than not, these pages found on social networking sites are usually initiated by school and universities by a member of the community.