More HDB grants & higher income ceiling: 4 important changes that are going to help first-time Singapore homeowners

For those who are intending to buy their first HDB flat, the latest changes made on 10 September for HDB grants and the income ceiling requirement for the purchase of HDB flats will come across as good news for aspiring homeowners in Singapore.

The changes are not only positive, if you are a couple looking to buy your first HDB flat, but also helps homebuyers in understanding the more simplified types of grants that are available for both Build-To-Order (BTO) and HDB resale flats.

Here's a quick rundown of the 4 important changes which are going to help first-time homeowners in Singapore buy their HDB flat.

#1 HIGHER INCOME CEILING FOR FIRST-TIME BUYERS OF BTO FLAT, EXECUTIVE CONDOMINIUM

Previously, in order to qualify for a BTO flat, the average monthly household income ceiling was $12,000.

Moving forward, the monthly income ceiling for household will increase to $14,000, giving more Singapore families a chance to buy their own BTO flat if they choose to.

To us, it makes sense that the income ceiling has increased. Last raised in 2015 to $12,000, gross median income back in 2014 (we are using 2014 figure since 2015 median income figure wouldn't have been available in 2015) was $3,222. Since then, it has increased to $3,792, or about 17 per cent. Hence a raise of the income ceiling by $2,000, or about 17 per cent, is also logical.

Income ceiling for Executive Condominium (EC) have likewise increased from $14,000 to $16,000.

Previous 11 Sep 2019 onwards BTO Flat $12,000 $14,000 Executive Condominium $14,000 $16,000

#2 HIGHER INCOME CEILING TO QUALIFY FOR FAMILY GRANT (FIRST-TIME BUYER OF RESALE FLAT, EC)

Unlike BTO buyers who are offered subsidised prices from HDB when buying a flat, first-time buyers of HDB resale flats in Singapore have to pay market price for their flats. Market price in this instance is determined by both what buyers are willing to pay, and what sellers are expecting.

However, first-time buyer of resale flat and EC do qualify for the Family Grant. To qualify for the grant, average monthly household income have to be less than $14,000, up from $12,000 previously.

2-room to 4-room resale flat 5-room or bigger resale flat, Executive Condominium SC/SC $50,000 $40,000 SC/SPR $40,000 $30,000

#3 SIMPLIFIED (AND HIGHER) GRANTS VIA ENHANCED CPF HOUSING GRANTS

HDB Grants in the past were (similar to CPF) a little confusing at times. That's because we previously had the Additional Housing Grant (AHG, for BTO & resale) and the Special CPF Housing Grant (SHG, for BTO only) and the Family Grant (for resale only).

Moving forward, the AHG and the SHG will be combined to be just one grant - Enhanced CPF Housing Grant. The Enhanced CPF Housing Grant will give first-time homeowners, regardless of whether they buy a BTO or resale flat, additional subsidy based on their average household monthly income.

Average Monthly Household Income (Over a period of 12 months) Enhanced CPF Housing Grant Amount Less than $1,500 $80,000 $1,501 to $2,000 $75,000 $2,001 to $2,500 $70,000 $2,501 to $3,000 $65,000 $3,001 to $3,500 $60,000 $3,501 to $4,000 $55,000 $4,001 to $4,500 $50,000 $4,501 to $5,000 $45,000 $5,001 to $5,500 $40,000 $5,501 to $6,000 $35,000 $6,001 to $6,500 $30,000 $6,501 to $7,000 $25,000 $7,001 to $7,500 $20,000 $7,501 to $8,000 $15,000 $8,001 to $8,500 $10,000 $8,501 to $9,000 $5,000

#4 ADDED BENEFITS TO OPT FOR RESALE FLATS

The biggest winner of the latest change of in housing grant and income ceiling will be for first-time homeowners who were already intending to buy a resale flat.