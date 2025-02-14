More than a showroom: Audi House of Progress Singapore officially opens in Chinatown

Audi has officially opened its new home in Singapore, marking the start of a new era for the brand which is undergoing a major transformation with its retail business here.

Called the Audi House of Progress Singapore, the new space is located on the first floor of Cross Street Exchange in Chinatown, and will officially open to the public on Feb 15.

Audi says that the House of Progress is more than just a showroom, and the brand envisions it as a lifestyle destination, centred around four pillars - Performance, Lifestyle, Sports and Dining, with dedicated sections and activities available based around these pillars.

For those interested in buying an Audi, there are dedicated consultation areas around the showroom, as well as a private lounge where customers can customise their cars to their preferred configuration using the latest digital tools, and arrange for test drives with Audi's sales and product experts.

The Performance pillar is represented by the Audi Performance Suite, which highlights the past, present and future of Audi's high performance and motorsport capabilities.

There is a dedicated space that will feature a rotating lineup of Audi's legacy performance and racing cars, as well as two Audi Sport racing simulators for visitors to try out.

For Lifestyle, the space will have an area that is able to host events for members of myAudiworld, Audi's customer experience programme. Examples include wine tasting sessions, or a painting masterclass with an expert artist.

Over at the Sports corner, Audi has set up the quattro Golf Lounge, in partnership with golf technology company Trackman. The quattro Golf Lounge features state-of-the-art golf simulators, which users can experience while making use of golfing gear sponsored by TaylorMade.

Finally, the Dining experience at the Audi House of Progress is offered in collaboration with Burnt Ends, through the Audi x Burnt Ends Bakery. The cafe area, which is open from 8am to 4pm daily, offers Burnt End's unique selection of sweet and savoury bakes, as well as an interactive coffee brew bar with a new signature drink menu.

At night, the GT Bar, located at the Audi Performance Suite area and is open from 5pm till late, offers a casual and relaxing environment to indulge in a selection of cocktails in the evenings. The bar area can also be transformed into an event space to host get-togethers for myAudiworld members and partners.

The opening of the Audi House of Progress comes as Audi moves towards a new direct-to-consumer business model, where the brand itself handles the retail sales and distribution of cars directly instead of via a traditional dealer.

Audi also marked the event with a special preview of the all-new A5, which is its first model to be based on its new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture, and is set to go on sale in Singapore in the second quarter of 2025.

"With the grand opening of Audi House of Progress Singapore, Audi Singapore has crossed a momentous milestone in our journey of transformation," said Markus Schuster, managing director of Audi Singapore.

He adds, "Singapore is the first Audi market globally to fully switch to a direct-to-consumer business model, affirming the strategic importance of the Singaporean market for the Audi brand. The Audi House of Progress Singapore positions us strongly to enter this new era. We will continue to put our customers in the centre of everything we do and to elevate the Audi experience even higher with our brand new home."

