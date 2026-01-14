China's popular More Yogurt opening first Singapore outlet on Jan 30

Chinese F&B brands are all the rage in Singapore right now, and the latest one to join the growing list is More Yogurt.

Its first outlet in the nation will open on Jan 30 at Suntec City, according to a press release on Jan 9.

More Yogurt is China's largest fresh-made yogurt beverage chain and a household name, with over 21 million cups sold annually.

Drinks are prepared in-store daily, and each yogurt drink is made from naturally fermented yogurt culture, accompanied by fresh fruits and nuts.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/moreyogurt.sg/p/DTSWCS3Ec08/[/embed]

From the Original Avocado Series, there is the dessert-like Original Avocado Yogurt Shake ($7.90) and the nutty Avocado Almond Yogurt Shake ($8.90).

Fruit lovers will be spoilt for choice with the Fruit Yogurt Shake Series, which includes options such as Mango Yogurt Shake ($6.90).

Customers can also look forward to Singapore-exclusive flavours such as Pandan Cendol Yogurt Shake ($6.90), which features gula melaka and pandan jelly, and D24 Durian Yogurt Shake ($12.90), which is blended with pure D24 durian.

There is also the 21 Days Lite Yogurt Series, which comes in packets and features lacto-fermented yogurt in different flavours. Some options include Handcrafted Original Yogurt($2.90), Handcrafted Brazilian Acai-Flavoured Yogurt($2.90), Handcrafted Matcha Yogurt ($2.90), and Handcrafted Rose Yogurt ($2.90).

Other yogurt-related products and desserts on the menu include yogurt bowls, yogurt cakes, yogurt-spread bagels, and yogurt-topped tarts.

The Handcrafted Cold Brew Yogurt Series features concentrated jars of yogurt that come in flavours like Classic Cold Brew Yogurt ($9.90), Rose Cold Brew Yogurt ($9.90), and Extra-Rich Matcha Cold Brew Yogurt ($9.90).

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/moreyogurt.sg/p/DTIAqNzEfJb/[/embed]

If you prefer yogurt bowls, the menu offers the Cold Brew Yogurt Bowl Series, which combines whole, raw ingredients and fresh yogurt that are stirred together upon order. Options include Coconut Strawberry Cold Brew Handcrafted Yogurt Bowl ($9.90), Matcha Mango Cold Brew Yogurt Bowl ($8.90), and Strawberry Blueberry Chocolate Crunch Bowl ($9.90).

For something different, try items from the Crispy Yogurt Sandwich Series and Cold Brew Yogurt Bakery Series, which include Berry Yogurt Sandwich ($4.90) and Cold Brew Yogurt Bagel ($5.90).

To celebrate the opening of More Yogurt in Singapore, the brand is giving away the first 100 cups of yogurt for free.

Customers can also share a photo taken in front of the store's hoarding on Instagram, tag and follow @moreyoghurt.com on Instagram to receive a complimentary cup of More Yogurt's best-selling Almond Avocado Yogurt Shake.

Address: 3 Temasek Blvd, #02-600, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

