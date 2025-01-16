From morning to night at Singapore EXPO: Exercise, fun, food, and surprises

With the dawn of a new year, I'm embracing fresh experiences and kicking things off on a high note. For an added endorphin boost, I embarked on a full-day adventure at Singapore EXPO, exploring everything that this vibrant hotspot offers.

First stop: Singapore Badminton Hall (SBH) East Coast @ EXPO

As a sports enthusiast myself, nothing gets me more perked up than a good exercise session to start the day. Badminton happens to be one of my favourites, and that is why I made my first stop at SBH East Coast @ EXPO located directly above Carpark J of the venue.

With the high demand for courts in Singapore, I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to secure one here.

My friends and I settled into one of the 25 courts in what is said to be Singapore's largest indoor badminton hall, and I have to say - it was a stellar experience.

The entire area was tailored for the best shuttler experience, which allowed me to channel my inner Loh Kean Yew.

Safe to say, I beat out my fellow companions at our friendly match.

Second stop: Art mural wall

After freshening up, I caught sight of this striking mural. To my delight, I learnt that this was entirely hand-painted by a talented mural artist. It was a prime spot for capturing my rendition of TikTok trends and hypebeast fits - everything just carried an air of swagger against the stunning backdrop.

The mural, created by Mimi Producksions, is located at Foyer 1, Level 2. Too cool not to put on feed, so perhaps some of my dance video drafts will see the light of day soon!

Eager to seek out similar photo spots to snap your way to Insta-perfection?

Then head down to either the Feature Wall at Singapore EXPO Foyer 1, Level 2 or the Mural Wall at MarketPlace @ EXPO.

Third stop: Sustainability Wall

At the entrance of Foyer 1, I was greeted by this sustainability wall (with another one located at Foyer 2), where I got to peer into insights about how Singapore EXPO is building a greener future through the installation's interactive elements, which also shows real-time contributions of the venue's initiatives.

Fun fact - did you know that Singapore EXPO currently holds the record for Singapore's largest single-site solar rooftop installation with 16,508 panels?

This is a testament to their commitment to being Asia's most sustainable MICE venue, powered by renewable energy.

Fourth stop: Bubble Planet at Singapore EXPO (Hall 8B)

With the new year here, I found myself wishing for a chance to pause and rediscover some childlike wonder. Luckily, I found just that at Bubble Planet located in Hall 8 of Singapore EXPO.

I entered thinking that this would be your typical museum experience - but boy was I wrong.

The visual experience was enchanting. At every corner, I was greeted with a mirage of colours bursting forth, as I gleamed in awe at the intricate details and vibrant displays. With 11 fully interactive thematic environments, I wholeheartedly enjoyed the fantastical elements presented to me throughout my experience.

As a child, I adored balloons. Now that I'm older and bigger, it seems apt that the balloons here were also bigger to match. Swimming through a sea of large balloons at the Bubble Ocean experience, I felt my worries dissipate.

From Instagrammable spots to a unique VR experience, if you're looking for an unforgettable afternoon - look no further than the limited-time only Bubble Planet experience at Singapore EXPO!

Last stop: TAG Restaurant & Bar

After all that epic play, I could feel my energy depleting, so there was no better time for a big feast.

There's nothing quite like a hearty meal to recharge and refuel, which was why I found myself at TAG Restaurant & Bar (outside Hall 3) for a gastronomical adventure to delight the senses.

Feeling a little adventurous, I went for the restaurant's specialities which included Prawn Aglio Olio, along with a side of Mala Pork. I also added a pint of beer to top it off.

Lucky for me, I was seated in the restaurant's music lounge area, TAG Live. Taking in the wonderful atmosphere and familiar tunes, I sipped on a glass of cold crisp beer and slurped up the dishes which were bursting with flavour.

To add to the experience, TAG's space is also pet-friendly - perfect for those with furry friends! Perhaps I might bring my dog over sometime to chill out together.

Leaning back in my seat, I thought about the day - a good workout, a refreshing shower, a new experience, and a delicious meal to wrap it all up. What a great way to spend the day.

For those planning a day packed with eating, shopping and playing - Singapore EXPO is your place to go for sure.

Jan 2025: ARTBOX, Culture Cartel and more

Singapore EXPO will soon host some of your favourite events, so mark your calendars!

The upcoming edition of ARTBOX EVERYDAY 2025 - will feature food stalls, art installations, fashion, and live music performances. It combines a festival-like experience with a marketplace, showcasing a mix of local and regional vendors, making it a must-go for those seeking a unique experience that combines food and play.

ARTBOX EVERYDAY 2025 will be held at Singapore EXPO Hall 4 from Jan 17-19, as well as Jan 24-26, 2025. Operating hours are 12 to 11pm (last entry is 10pm).

Also happening next door at Hall 5 from Jan 17-19, 2025, is Culture Cartel, an event showcasing street culture. Featuring over 250 curated brands and artists, the event will offer an exciting lineup of panel discussions, immersive exhibitions, exclusive collaborations and access to limited-edition drops.

So, if you are a foodie, a street culture enthusiast, or simply looking to spice up your weekends with new experiences with great vibes, don't miss this opportunity for a full day of fun - all in one space at Singapore EXPO!

This article is brought to you in partnership with Singapore EXPO.

