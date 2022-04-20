Mornington Peninsular wineries: Best cellar doors to visit

Idyllically situated an hour’s drive south east of Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula Shire is naturally blessed with gorgeous beaches, hot springs, and hiking trails. But what attracts enthusiasts to the town is its high-quality wineries, some of them with history dating back to the 1980s. Today, boasting more than 200 vineyards and over 50 cellar doors, Mornington is a must-visit destination for wine-lovers. Here’s our favourite cellar doors from our most recent trip:

Ten Minutes by Tractor

PHOTO: Ten Minutes by Tractor

Ten Minutes by Tractor embodies the architecture, wine, food, and service of the region down to the tee. During your tasting session, get a taste of the highly acclaimed wines from their six vineyards. Curious about Mornington Peninsula’s famed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay? Try their Estate blends for an elegant and well-balanced drink like the ‘Up the Hill’ Estate Pinot Noir, an expressive concoction bearing flavours of liquorice, kumquat and lavender. Better still, you might want to splurge on their highly-rated single-vineyard Pinot Noirs.

Cellar Door Tasting: A$12 (S$12), redeemable with wine purchase

Ten Minutes by Tractor is located at 1333 Mornington Flinders Road, Main Ridge, Victoria 3928 Australia, P. +61 03 59896080. For bookings please visit their website or email cellardoor@tenminutesbytractor.com.au.

Quealy Winemakers

PHOTO: Quealy Winemakers

Established in 1988, Quealy’s bona fide cellar door tastings happen amidst barrels and terracotta amphora. It might not be the most aesthetic of places, but the well-known cellar door charms its guests with its rustic vibes and authenticity. Recognised as pioneers in the industry, the winery is one of the first in the industry to cultivate and source single vineyard Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir in Australia. Wine enthusiasts can immerse themselves into the art of Italian winemaking with grape varieties like the Friulano, Secco Splendido and Pobblebonk. Nibble on made-to-order cheese platters and decorative edibles while you imbibe.

Cellar Door Tasting: Complimentary

Quealy Winemakers is located at 2 Bittern-Dromana Road, Balnarring, Victoria 3926 Australia, p. +61 03 59832483. For bookings please visit their website or email info@quealy.com.au. Open daily 9am-5pm.

Polperro Winery

PHOTO: Polperro Winery

One of the Peninsula’s most loved dining spaces, Polperro is a 2014-established boutique winery offering good food, luxury accommodation and great wine. Step into the intimate cellar door and experience Owner-Winemaker Sam Coverdale’s Polperro and Even Keel labels, served in the nation’s top restaurants and cellars. With the On the Lawn cellar door experience, nurse your Pinot Noir with foresty pepper flavours combining pinot grapes harvested from all five vineyards, whilst enjoying the stunning view of the vines and the cool climate.

Cellar Door Tasting: A$15

Polperro Winery is located at 150 Red Hill Rd, Red Hill, Victoria 3937, Australia, p. +61 03 59892471. The Cellar Doors are open from Wed– Sun, 11am – 5pm on a walk-in basis (6 pax max). No bookings are required.

Yabby Lake

PHOTO: Yabby Lake

Best known for its Heathcote Shiraz, Yabby Lake also features quite an extensive range of Mornington classics like Chardonnay and Pinot in the single vineyard range, as well as in the everyday Red Claw bottlings. The on-site restaurant is also one of the region’s finest, so you get the perfect city escape loaded with good wine as well as indulgent cheese and charcuterie platters – all against the backdrop of vibrant vineyards and the artistic sculptures adorning the property.

Cellar Door Tasting: A$10, redeemable with wine purchase

Yabby Lake is located at 86 -112 Tuerong Road, Tuerong, Victoria 3915, Australia, p. +61 03 5974 3729. For enquiries and bookings, please email cellardoor@yabbylake.com or call T 0400 724 884. Open for tastings daily 10am – 4pm.

Montalto

PHOTO: Montalto

At a whopping 30 acres, Montalto is home to vineyards, olive groves, kitchen gardens, picnic experiences, wood-fired pizzas and sculpture trails. You’ll find three seated cellar door tastings of their award-winning wines. In Latest Release, guests taste the cool climate grape varieties of the Mornington township, whilst the Single Vineyard Exploration is a comparative tasting of ‘Up the Hill’ and ‘Down the Hill’ wines – an education on how microclimate and winemaking impact the wine’s characters. In Museum vs Latest, understand how wine evolves through careful cellaring with sips of latest releases against older fine wine.

Cellar Door Tasting: From A$10, redeemable with wine purchase

Montalto is located at 33 Shoreham Road, Red Hill South, Victoria 3937, Australia, p. +61 03 59898412. Open for tastings daily 11am – 5pm. For bookings, please click here.

Crittenden Estate

PHOTO: Crittenden Estate

Awarded Best Large Cellar Door on the Gourmet Traveller Wine 2021, we can’t not mention Crittenden Estate. With a 35-year old wine collection, prepared to be wowed with over 25 different high-quality cool climate wines with Italian and Spanish style influences. Established in 1982, wines are crafted on site by award-winning winemaker Rollo Crittenden. Hungry? Check out the popular Stillwater Restaurant for a delectable lunch or dinner.

Cellar Door Tasting: A$15

Crittenden Estate is located at 25 Harrisons Road, Dromana, Victoria 3936, Australia, p. +61 03 5987 3800. For bookings please visit their website or email winecentre@crittendenwines.com.au. Open daily 10.30am – 4.30pm.

Port Phillip Estate

PHOTO: Port Phillip Estate

Designed by Wood Marsh Architecture, the experience at Port Phillip Estate begins even before popping a cork. Inside the sleek limewash exterior, try their best-selling Kooyong Pinot Noir alongside other varieties like Chardonnay and Shiraz. The tasting bar mimics a restaurant with a casual feel and stunning coastal views of the sloping Red Hill. The kitchen menu is well-equipped too, offering more than the usual cheese and charcuterie affair. Expect top-notch goodies like Wood Roasted Line-Caught Fishand Central Victorian Duck.

Cellar Door Tasting: A$10

Port Phillip Estate is located at 263 Red Hill Road, Red Hill South, Mornington Peninsula, Victoria 3937, Australia, p. +61 03 59894444. For more information and bookings, please visit their website, email cellardoor@portphillipestate.com.au or call +61 03 59894444 (EXT 2).

Willow Creek Vineyard

PHOTO: Willow Creek Vineyard

One of the most picturesque wineries on the Peninsula, Willow Creek is home to five star-rated vineyard and the award-winning Rare Hare restaurant. For the ultimate experience, go for the Wine Exploration Experience (A$185 per pax, max 6 pax). Not only does it shed light on the winery’s winemaking philosophy and their Chardonnay and Pinot Noir blends, it comes with a decadent lunch at Rare Hare, which overlooks the rolling vine-laced hills. Made with farm-to-table produce, look forward to bites like Sardines On Toast and Ora King Salmon.

Cellar Door Tasting: A$25

Willow Creek Vineyard is located at 166 Balnarring Rd Merricks North Victoria 3926, Australia, p. +61 03 59312500. For more information and bookings, please visit their website, email hello@rarehare.com.au.

