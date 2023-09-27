'Most difficult thing I've ever eaten': Aussie YouTubers react to trying chilli crab in Singapore

When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

Australian couple Jack and Megan very much embodied this popular saying during their recent trip to Singapore.

They tried a number of popular food items, including the country's beloved national dish, chilli crab.

The main takeaway was how delicious everything seems to be.

"We are officially convinced Singapore has some of the best food in the world," they said.

Jack was especially keen on giving chilli crab a go. But with there being so many locations selling this local favourite, separating the best from the pack can be a challenge.

In the end, Jack and Megan opted for the tried-and-tested option often picked by travellers, Newton Food Centre.

On Sept 17, the couple posted a video on their YouTube channel ItsJackandMegan of their first thoughts on chilli crab.

Getting down and dirty

Common cutleries provided at a food establishment would be forks and spoons.

Not when you're eating chilli crab though.

Jack and Megan look slightly puzzled when a hawker presented them with gloves before serving the couple their chilli crab.

"It's gonna get messy," Megan confirmed.

It certainly was, and when the chilli crab arrived at their table, her partner was visibly excited.

With a fried bun, or mantou, in hand, Jack swooped in first for his first taste of the famous dish.

And all he could muster was "yum".

A few bites later, he mentioned: "I think you just got to accept that it's going to get dirty."

Even after the meal, Jack continued on about how much he was made to work for the crab.

Megan added: "That was the most difficult thing I've ever eaten, I think."

Not that either of them were complaining.

Both agreed that the sauce was top notch and on a whole, their first experience of chilli crab in Singapore was an excellent one.

Going traditional

Apart from chilli crab, the couple also wanted to try the local delicacies which form a traditional Singaporean breakfast — kaya toast, local coffee and soft-boiled eggs.

They avoided the more popular chain brands and went for a more rustic experience at Heap Seng Leong, a coffee shop in Lavender.

"It's like we're back in time, back in the 80s," Jack commented, referring to the eatery's old-school aesthetics around him.

The breakfast also did not disappoint.

All it took was a sip of kopi for Megan to crown it her "new favourite coffee".

High praise from an Aussie, a country known to have a big coffee scene.

After breakfast, the YouTubers went on a walk, in search of more food.

They found Greenleaf Cafe, in the heart of Little India, and shared a serving of rice, chapati, papadam with an assortment of curries and dips.

"I have no idea what anything is but it looks good," Megan admitted.

Jack was equally as lost on the dishes they were eating but just like everything they've eaten in the video, the couple agreed it was all delicious.

