The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room

When Singaporeans aren't travelling, they are always looking for ways to escape from their everyday life.
Sadly, unlike neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia, Singapore isn't big enough to take road trips.
So the closest experience to taking a vacation is checking ourselves into a hotel to tune out the world for some self-care during the short weekend staycation.
The year is coming to an end, and if you're feeling generous and have a little more money to splurge on yourself, here are some of the most expensive hotels in Singapore, according to a survey done by Luxury Hotels.
The survey compares the most affordable double room across Singapore during September 2019, known to be a peak period where hotels tend to be the priciest.
The price tag may be hefty, but at least you can truly say you've experienced the life of a Crazy Rich Asian; even if it's only for a night.
JW MARRIOTT HOTEL SOUTH BEACH: $319 PER NIGHT
Reopened in late 2016 under the umbrella of Marriott International, the five-star hotel is right smack in the Central area of Singapore and is just a stone's throw away to various popular attractions.
The rooms are designed by renowned French designer Philippe Starck, fitted with a full array of modern amenities and smart technology, such as an Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) system, seven USB power sockets, and a mobile Wi-Fi phone.
One interesting aspect of the hotel is an entire level dedicated to female guests only, providing solo female travellers with a peace of mind. The all-female floor is only accessible with a special pass and is serviced by female staff.
Each room comes with specially curated amenities, such as manicure and pedicure set, facial steamer and hair straightener.
Where: 30 Beach Road, Nicoll Hwy, Access Via, Singapore 189763
MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE: $348 PER NIGHT
Recently awarded the 'Best Upscale Hotel-Asia Pacific' at the Travel Weekly Asia 2019 Readers' Choice Awards, Mandarin Oriental Singapore continues to impress guests with its services and luxurious rooms.
The rooms come with an option of a private balcony and boast floor-to-ceiling windows offering unobstructed views of the city or Marina Bay, and high-speed Wi-Fi for up to six devices.
The hotel is also looking to introduce smart robots and self check-in kiosks to enhance its amenities.
Where: 5 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039797
SOFITEL CITY CENTRE: $369 PER NIGHT
Sofitel City Centre may be situated above Tanjong Pagar MRT station, but stepping into it whisks you away from the bustle of the Central Business District (CBD) into a calm oasis.
The rooms come with custom bedding, a pillow menu, smart television and Bose entertainment system.
Designed for the health-conscious in mind, each room comes with a Virgin Active Fitness Kit, including a yoga mat so you can still stick to your daily workout regime without having to leave the room.
Soak up the sun and a 180-degree view of the CBD when you waddle in the 30-metre long infinity pool.
Where: 9 Wallich St, Singapore 078885
ANDAZ SINGAPORE: $373 PER NIGHT
Andaz Singapore is located in the vibrant neighbourhood of the Bras Basah Bugis districts juxtaposed against the colourful street art-filled alleyways.
Guest are treated to the complimentary minibar and non-alcoholic drinks that are replenished daily. They also get access to the Andaz Lounge Hour in the evening from 5pm to 7pm to enjoy free wines and the hotel's very own Andaz Pale Ale.
Where: 5 Fraser St, Singapore 189354
MARINA BAY SANDS: $390 PER NIGHT
Booking a room in Marina Bay Sands will give you access to the Sands SkyPark and the largest infinity pool in Singapore at 57-storeys high.
Not just that, but you'll also gain exclusive entry to Banyan Tree Fitness Club at level 55. Talk about working out with a view.
Get your shopping done at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sand and treat yourself at its world-class restaurants too.
Where: 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
THE RITZ-CARLTON, MILLENIA: $408 PER NIGHT
The spacious rooms in The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia are equipped with a 55-inch LED TV and DVD player in the living room and bedroom.
It comes with energy-saving LED lights and bulbs and dual mood lighting systems to set the mood for any occasion.
Its luxurious marble bathroom is what dreams are made of. Run a bath and soak up the panoramic views of Marina Bay.
Where: Marina Bay, 7 Raffles Ave, 039799
CAPELLA SINGAPORE: $412 PER NIGHT
Escape to Capella Singapore for a little solitude on Sentosa Island. It was the hotel that hosted the Trump-Kim summit in 2018.
The five-star hotel and resort uses touch panels to control lighting, air conditioning and curtains or blinds, and the Sealy Posturepedic mattress will ensure you get all rest you need.
Capella Singapore is pet-friendly and allows one pet per room, of up to 6 kgs, to join you on your staycation.
Where: 1 The Knolls, 098297
THE FULLERTON BAY HOTEL: $481 PER NIGHT
The Fullerton Bay Hotel sits strategically along the Marina Bay waterfront, where you can enjoy 360-degree views of Marina Bay.
Be treated to the Spectra, the light and water show by Marina Bay Sands in the comfort of your room and private balcony every 8pm and 9.30pm.
The bathrooms are fitted with a 19-inch LCD TV so you can indulge in your favourite shows while soaking in the tub.
Where: 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326
CROCKFORDS TOWER: $524 PER NIGHT
The Crockfords Tower is an exclusive all-suite hotel on Sentosa Island.
It prides itself as the "ultimate luxury for comfort and sleep" as it uses the Simmons Cool Max bed and 400 thread-count Egyptian cotton bed linen in every room.
Be thoroughly spoilt by its 24-hour personal butler service and wine down with the hotel's private wine collection kept in the room's temperature controlled wine cabinet.
Where: Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269
RAFFLES HOTEL: $684 PER NIGHT
Featured in the blockbuster Crazy Rich Asian, Raffles Hotel is where Nick and Rachel put up in while in Singapore. It is also the most expensive hotel to stay in on this list.
Newly reopened after a two-year-long renovation, Raffles Hotel is given a fresh coat of paint and sees new white marble flooring in its interior.
The suites retain their charming colonial-style and are upgraded with state-of-the-art amenities. A Raffles Butler is also always ready to meet every need.
Where: 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673