'The most expensive zi char I've tried': Local foodie splashes over $600 on dinner in kopitiam

That'll be $600, please.

It's not every day that a zi char meal, from a coffeeshop under a HDB block, would amount to this much.

But TikTok user Certifiedfabclub's recent dinner at Yang Ming Seafood certainly proved that it is possible.

On Tuesday (May 7), she shared a short clip on TikTok of her orders for the day, along with the caption, "What a $600+ zi char meal looks like".

The content creator with over 3,800 followers on TikTok also asked rhetorically, "The most expensive zi char I've tried?"

Given the rather exorbitant bill for the meal, it isn't too surprising to see that crabs (and lots of it) were on the dining table.

From the clip, a plate of White Pepper Crab cost just over $100.

If that wasn't an eye-watering figure, the diners forked out about $145 for an order of the Salt Baked Crab.

Steamed Baby Squid was the most inexpensive dish of the night, and even that came up to more than $30.

Other dishes ordered included Fried Pork Ribs which cost "$50+", Double Flavoured Tofu Fish ("$110++") and Pig Stomach Chicken Soup ("$78++").

The big question then is, was it worth it?

Certifiedfabclub seemed to think so, saying: "Food was really good though."

The dinner, however, left some commenters gasping at the price, while others had a few choice words to share as to whether it was value-for-money.

One TikTok user also asked if Certifiedfabclub had dined at a restaurant or coffeeshop, to which Certifiedfabclub replied that her pricey meal was at a coffee shop located at the ground floor of an HDB block.

Another netizen lamented that "one crab shouldn't cost more than $50."

Fresh live seafood

Yang Ming Seafood has two branches, one in Bishan and the other in Ubi, and they appear to be well-known for their unique zi char dishes.

Both outlets scored an impressive 4.2 and 4.0 out of 5 respectively on Google Reviews, among hundreds of reviewers.

A unique dish on the menu included the Signature Andrew Lobster, whereby "tender and succulent lobster" is placed on sheets of chee cheong fun and slathered in a savoury sauce.

Just remember to bring your wallet along, as a 1.6kg Western Australia lobster would set you back $260.40

ALSO READ: 'Worth every cent': Food blogger in awe of her $1,127 meal at restaurant in Geylang

