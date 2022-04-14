The most Instagrammable Easter eggs to gift your loved ones

Easter Sunday is happening right this Sunday, and if you're on the hunt for last-minute Easter gifts to send to your loved ones, these indulgent picture-worthy chocolate eggs are sure to put a smile on their faces. Here's where to check out.

Cracking Surprise Easter Egg, $38++, The Marmalade Pantry

PHOTO: The Marmalade Pantry

The Marmalade Pantry has crafted a dark couverture chocolate Cracking Surprise Easter Egg ($38++) that can be cracked open to reveal an explosion of vibrant jellybeans, varying colours of mini and flower-shaped marshmallows, as well as mini chocolates in adorable shapes of bunnies and ducks.

You can also shop the Easter Bunny's Joyful Basket ($88+), an online exclusive that comprises a Cracking Surprises Easter Egg, six pieces of Baker and Cook's Hot Cross Buns, and a bunny soft toy in colours of either white, pink, yellow, or blue. The Marmalade Pantry will be donating $1 to the Breast Cancer Foundation with every purchase of basket.

Available from now till April 17. The chocolate egg is available for purchase at a special price of $30+ with any online purchase from now till April 17. A minimum of three working days (excluding the day of delivery) is required for orders to be processed and delivery arrangements to be confirmed. Orders received after 1pm will be confirmed the next working day. Shop here.

Pina Colada Easter Egg, $16, and Chocolate Shell, $98, The Fullerton Shop

PHOTO: The Fullerton Hotels

The Easter egg gets a tropical twist with this one from The Fullerton Shop, which tempts with pina colada mousse, almond financier, pineapple compote and mango passion 'yolk'.

Or order the rainbow-hued Chocolate Shell, a visual treat that can be cracked open to reveal more treats inside.

Pre-orders to be placed at least two days in advance. Shop here and here.

Gran Gourmet Dark Chocolate Piedmont Hazelnut Egg 540G, $130, Venchi

PHOTO: Venchi

Inside this decadent dark chocolate shell by Italian chocolate maker Venchi, whole Piedmont hazelnuts add a crunchy surprise. It's also presented in a lovely floral box that's perfect for gifting.

Shop here.

Fried Egg On Egg, Technicolour Chocolate Egg and Almond-Crusted Egg, $62.06 to $179.76, Pacific Marketplace

PHOTO: Pan Pacific Singapore

Pan Pacific Singapore has pulled out all the stops this year with a series of whimsical chocolate creations, like the quirky edible paint-splashed Fried Egg On Egg creation or the flashy Technicolour Chocolate Egg. And for a real showstopper, there's the Almond-Crusted Egg, a whopper of an egg that weighs 1.25kg.

Shop here.

Cadbury's Easter Collection, $1.50 to $12.90

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

This year, Cadbury's Easter line-up includes the Easter Egg Crates and chocolate Easter bunnies. Our absolute favourites? The Creme Eggs and the Mini Eggs. Most are also individually wrapped in colourful foil so you can hide them around the house for an egg hunt — the kids will go wild.

Available at Fairprice, Cold Storage, and Sheng Shiong.

Easter Box of 5, $25, Janice Wong Singapore

PHOTO: Janice Wong

Love Janice Wong's bon bons? Get your hands on her seasonal egg-shaped creations in five delectable flavours: Apricot Mascarpone, Maple Pecan, Strawberry, Rhubarb Butterscotch, and Basil.

Orders are to be placed 24 hours in advance. Shop here.

Easter Egg, from $16, and Easter Hen, $58, Anjali Chocolate

PHOTO: Anjali Chocolate

In three sizes, homegrown chocolatier Anjali Chocolate's handmade and decorated Easter eggs come with a surprise (two chocolate bonbons or mini eggs) inside. Or for a quirky take, there's the Easter hen in an egg-like shape, too.

Both are available in available in white, milk or semisweet Belgian couverture chocolate.

Shop here.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.