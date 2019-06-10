Most memorable dining experiences around the world, according to acclaimed chefs

What do chefs love to do in their spare time? Eat, of course!

And many of them have eaten around the world. Some World's and Asia's Best 50 chefs tell us where they had their most unforgettable meals and what to order.

1. RAY ADRIANSYAH AND EELKE PLASMEJER OF LOCAVORE GROUP

Ray and Eelke can be largely credited as the men who put Bali on the world culinary map with their innovative world cuisine made with Indonesian produce.

Since their first restaurant Locavore nabbed a place in Asia's Best 50 in 2016, it has consistently made it to the list every year (and even won the Sustainability award this year) and inspired many other chefs in Bali and beyond to use local ingredients.

Ray's recommendations:

SUSHI SUGITA, TOKYO, JAPAN

Besides having earned the reputation of being Japan's hardest sushi restaurant to book a place at, the one-Michelin-starred nine-seater is also known for serving the best ankimo - monkfish liver - in Tokyo.

Known as the foie gras of Japan, the appetiser of steamed monkfish liver served chilled is a sensational blend of flavours and textures.

It is silky and rich at the same time, and packed full of umami flavours that glide on the tongue.

At Kakigaracho 1−33−6, Nihonbashi, Tokyo, Japan 〒103-0014

LA BOURSE AT LA VIE PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

French-trained American Daniel Jones serves French bistrot classics in this casual eatery Paris.

The pot au feu here looks deceptively ordinary but its light, flavourful broth given a refreshing twist with fresh herbs like chervil lingers on the mind.

With veal stock as base, it is served with a beef bone and a spoon for you to scoop out its jelly-like marrow.

At 12 Rue Vivienne, 75002 Paris, France, tel: +33 1 42 60 08 83

Eelke's recommendation:

DEWAKAN, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

At no. 46, Darren Teoh's restaurant is the first and only Malaysian one to have made it into the 2019 Asia's Best 50 restaurants list.