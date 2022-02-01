The most popular baby names of 2022 for new parents

Name Meaning Elijah “Yahweh is God” in Hebrew, name of an Israelite prophet in the Bible Samuel “Heard God” or “asked of God” in Hebrew Eduardo “Wealthy guardian” in Spanish Marco “Warlike” in Italian Adam “Red earth” in Hebrew Xavier – “Savior” in Latin

– “New home” or “bright” in Arabic Asher “Happy” or “blessed” in Hebrew Aiden “Fiery” or “little fire” Quincy “Born fifth” in Latin Liam “Strong-willed warrior” and “protector” Chace “Hunter” in French Evan “Gracious” or “young warrior” in Welsh Luca “Someone from Lucania” Lucas “Light-giving” or “illumination” Adrian “Dark one” in Latin Matt “God’s gift” in Hebrew Ian “God is gracious” in Scottish Jaden “Thankful” or “precious stone” in Hebrew Shawn “God is gracious” in Hebrew Jasper “One who brings treasure” Xander “Protector” in Greek Joe “God shall add” in Hebrew

Picking a name for your newborn baby

PHOTO: Pexels

Some popular names, such as Luna, Charlotte, Elijah, Liam and Lucas were present in both lists. However, just because they are the most popular, it does not mean that you have to call your baby these names .

Naming your child is an important moment in parenthood, and we hope you don’t get too intimidated or pressured with trending names. Remember that this is all part of the fun in finding inspiration for what you will call your baby when you finally hold them in your arms.

You can start by picking out the ones you like the most, then choose what you think will be the best name for them. This should be a fun couple activity, so relax and share with each other some possible baby names you’ve spotted.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.