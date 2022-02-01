The most popular baby names of 2022 for new parents

Expecting mummies and daddies, it’s that time of the year again! The most popular baby names of 2022 have just been revealed. With such a wide array of names, you might just get that spark of inspiration on what to call your baby.

We also included the meanings of every name, so you can decide which ones fit you and your new addition to the family the most.

10 of the most popular girl baby names for 2022

PHOTO: Pexels
Name Meaning
Amelia “Industrious” and “striving” in Latin
Emma “Whole” or “universal” 
Olivia “Olive tree”
Mia “Mine” or “wished-for child” in Latin
Ava From the Latin word “avis” which means “bird”
Or a short form of the Hebrew variation of Eve which is Chava which means “life” or “living one”
Isabella “Devoted to God” in Hebrew
Luna “Moon” in Latin
Sophia “Wisdom” in Greek
Charlotte “Petite” and “feminine”
Harper “Someone who plays the harp”

10 of the most popular boy baby names for 2022 

PHOTO: Pexels
Name Meaning
Noah “Rest” and “comfort” in Hebrew
Liam “Strong-willed warrior” and “protector”
Oliver “Olive tree” in Latin
Elijah “Yahweh is God” in Hebrew, name of an Israelite prophet in the Bible
Mateo “Gift of God” in Spanish
Lucas “Light-giving” or “illumination”
Levi “Joined in harmony” in Hebrew
James “Supplanter” or one who follows
Grayson “Son of a steward”
Daniel “God is my judge” in Hebrew

With the release of the most popular baby names globally, we were also curious to know which names are particularly trendy in Singapore.

To answer our question, the NameChef also revealed a list of the most popular names of 2022 in our little red dot. For the year 2022, here are the top 22 names for both boys and girls in Singapore.

Top 22 popular baby names for girls in Singapore 

Name Meaning
Luna “Moon” in Latin
Esther “Star” in Persian
Chloe “Blooming” or “young green shoot”
Alexis “Noble” or “light” in German
Crimsyn “Dark red colour”
Charlotte “Petite” and “feminine”
Kira “Light” in Latin
Jovie “Merry”, “lively” or “expressive”
Thea “Goddess” in Greek
Yvonne “Archer” in French
Elaine “Light” in French
Kaylie “Slender” in Irish
Alyssa “Logical” in Greek
Cindy “Goddess of the moon” in Greek
Hailey “Hay meadow”
Leah “Weary” in Hebrew
Coral “Small stone” 
Ysanne “Grace” in Hebrew
Amber “Reddish yellow gemstone”
Sylvia  “Forest” or “woods” in Latin
Celine “Heavenly” in German
Maggie “Pearl”

Top 22 popular baby names for boys in Singapore

Name Meaning
Elijah “Yahweh is God” in Hebrew, name of an Israelite prophet in the Bible
Samuel “Heard God” or “asked of God” in Hebrew
Eduardo “Wealthy guardian” in Spanish
Marco “Warlike” in Italian
Adam “Red earth” in Hebrew
Xavier – “Savior” in Latin
– “New home” or “bright” in Arabic
Asher “Happy” or “blessed” in Hebrew
Aiden “Fiery” or “little fire”
Quincy “Born fifth” in Latin
Liam “Strong-willed warrior” and “protector”
Chace “Hunter” in French
Evan “Gracious” or “young warrior” in Welsh
Luca “Someone from Lucania”
Lucas “Light-giving” or “illumination”
Adrian “Dark one” in Latin
Matt “God’s gift” in Hebrew
Ian “God is gracious” in Scottish
Jaden “Thankful” or “precious stone” in Hebrew
Shawn “God is gracious” in Hebrew
Jasper “One who brings treasure”
Xander “Protector” in Greek
Joe “God shall add” in Hebrew

Picking a name for your newborn baby

PHOTO: Pexels

Some popular names, such as Luna, Charlotte, Elijah, Liam and Lucas were present in both lists. However, just because they are the most popular, it does not mean that you have to call your baby these names .

Naming your child is an important moment in parenthood, and we hope you don’t get too intimidated or pressured with trending names. Remember that this is all part of the fun in finding inspiration for what you will call your baby when you finally hold them in your arms.

You can start by picking out the ones you like the most, then choose what you think will be the best name for them. This should be a fun couple activity, so relax and share with each other some possible baby names you’ve spotted.

