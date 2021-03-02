 Most popular biotin shampoos for hair growth

If you’ve been looking for haircare products , like serum, shampoo, or supplements that can help your hair grow faster, thicker, and longer, then you need to know this word: biotin.

It’s easily one of the most popular hair growth ingredients in the current haircare landscape, and one that has consumers raving about their hair growing faster, shinier, thicker, and longer.

Biotin is also known as vitamin B7. The body needs it to support the quality of keratin – which in turn affects the health of your hair, nails, and skin. While most people choose to take biotin orally as a supplement, enthusiasts will double up their daily intake by opting for a biotin shampoo as well.

Here are the 8 most popular biotin shampoos on iHerb and the reviews customers left:

1. Mild By Nature

First up, with a whooping 23,119 reviews (as of publish) totalling to 4.5 stars is Mild By Nature’s Thickening B-Complex + Biotin Shampoo by Madre Labs ($10.92) in the refreshing Citrus Squeeze fragrance. This very same biotin shampoo comes in other scents such as Acai Berry, and Pomegranate Mint with 235 and 410 reviews respectively.

What the reviews say:

It foams phenomenally. It’s an all-natural shampoo which foams really, really well.

Excellent smell

Leaves hair soft and fluffy

Affordable price

However, there were several reviews warning individuals with sensitive scalp to steer clear of this shampoo for it may cause a bout of dandruff.

2. Avalon Organics

Next up, with 23,316 reviews (as of publish) totalling 4 stars is the US-based Avalon Organics’ Biotin B-Complex Thickening Shampoo ($9.19). It’s vegan, non-GMO, animal cruelty free, and the formula itself is biodegradable.

What the reviews say:

Removes excess oil or grease from oily hair types, reduces scalp itchiness

Sweet scent

All natural formula

Reduces hair loss

Hair thickens after over a month of use

Does not irritate sensitive scalp

However, the shampoo has been said to be quite drying. So, if you have dry to normal hair types, be sure to cart out the matching Biotin B-Complex Thickening Conditioner ($9.19).

3. Nature's Gate

Coming in third is the Nature’s Gate Biotin & Bamboo Shampoo for Thin Hair ($10) with just 3,270 reviews and 4 stars.

It’s got all the usual accolades: vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO, gluten, paraben, soy, SLS-free. Here’s a little piece of fun fact: the company doesn’t actually exist anymore. It filed for bankruptcy in the early 2010s and has been selling its excess inventory since.

What the reviews say:

Reduced hair loss

Left hair feeling soft and light

Nice, balanced wash that doesn’t strip the hair of all of its natural oils

Pleasant scent

Huge bottle, value for money

However, do note that this is not an all-natural formula. Some users have pointed out that the ingredients list contains phenoxietanol, a chemical that’s commonly found i

n skin, body, and hair drugstore products but it may potentially cause skin irritation and eczema. So, if you or your family members have sensitive or eczema-prone skin, do watch out for this ingredient!

4. Rainbow Research

Coming in fourth is the Rainbow Research, Henna & Biotin Herbal Shampoo ($5.79) with 2,656 reviews and 4.25 stars. The formula contains henna (without the colouring) to soften and nourish the hair, along with biotin to support hair growth.

What the reviews say:

Price – value for money giant bottle

Gives your hair natural shine and volume

Tames and smoothens the hair

A SLS-free, low lather type of shampoo experience

However, most users didn’t like the amaretto liqueur-like smell (think almond pudding or jelly) of the shampoo.

The reviews section was so obsessed with the divisive smell that there wasn’t much mention of the actual long-term hair growth effect. Finally, the shampoo seems to cause hair to tangle (perhaps due to the absence of the silicones that coat your tresses) and you should get the matching conditioner ($4.66).

5. Jason Natural

Fifth in place is the Jason Natural Thicken & Restore Biotin + Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo ($8.05) with 1,384 reviews and 4.25 stars. Jason Natural is a Californian brand that has been around since 1959. The formula doesn’t have an impressive list of clean or eco certifications – it’s parabens, sulphates, petrolatum, artificial fragrance, phthalates, and animal cruelty-free.

Generally, the reviewers deemed it an “okay” and “normal” shampoo that’s functional but mediocre:

Great for thin hair types

Hair is thicker and softer

Smoothens curls

Nice shine to hair

Reduced hair loss

Visible improvement to hair health

However, if you have dry, sensitive, or irritable scalp, do steer clear for there were a couple of dandruff cases from the shampoo drying their scalps out. Also, do get the matching conditioner ($8.05) to help with the detangling.

6. Mill Creek Botanicals

Sixth in place is the Californian brand, Mill Creek Botanicals’ Biotin Shampoo Therapy Formula ($7.18) with 849 reviews and 4.25 stars. The formula is vegan, cruelty-free, parabens, sulphates, artificial colours, fragrance, and gluten-free.

What the reviews say:

Good for oily hair. Removes excess oil and reduces dandruff

Gorgeous smell of menthol

Volumises hair

Hair feels shinier, lighter, and healthier

Lathers well

Removes product residue build up

However, you will definitely need a conditioner ($7.18) to detangle your hair after shampooing.

7. Aubrey Organics

This one’s for the men, husbands, and boyfriends.

Coming in seventh is Aubrey Organics’ Men’s Stock Shampoo with Ginseng Biotin ($7.20) with 849 reviews and 4.25 stars. The formula is made of all natural ingredients, is animal cruelty-free, vegetarian, and biodegradable.

Generally, the reviews were written by the partners who bought the shampoo for their husbands and fathers – although some women said they used it too. Here’s what they had to say (about their men’s state of hair affairs):

“No complaints”

Hair is less greasy after use, no dandruff, no itchiness

Scalp doesn’t produce as much oil throughout the day

Low lather. Does not foam enough for the men

Nice, refreshing minty smell

Reduced hair loss

Small 237ml bottle, not value for money

As usual, there were the one or two reviewers who found that they had a reaction to the shampoo in the form of a dandruff outbreak. So, if you (or your partner) has sensitive scalp, please run a little patch test.

Finally, no one recommended that you add a conditioner to go along… because men don’t do conditioners as we all know.

8. Andalou Naturals

Finally, we have the Andalou Naturals Shampoo Full Volume For Lift, Body, and Shine, Lavender & Biotin ($9.99) with 460 reviews and 4.25 stars. It’s non-GMO, vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.

What the reviews say:

Fresh and therapeutic smell of lavender

Reduced hair loss visibly

Volumising

Hair is shinier and healthier after use

No allergic reactions

Strips hair dye

Value for money. Foams well, lasts for a long time

However, this shampoo has been said to wash your hair till it squeaks. So, do not use this daily and when you do wash with it, it has to be used with a conditioner ($9.99).

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.