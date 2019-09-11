Most popular destinations of 2019 for dealhunters this 11.11

The 11.11 Sales are just about to start and as we countdown to the biggest, most epic sales of the year, we've compiled a list of the most popular destinations of 2019. Now let's jump on some travel inspiration for your year-end holiday!

1. CHENGDU, CHINA

PHOTO: Pixabay

Home to the doe-eyed pandas, the legendary Leshan Giant Buddha and everyone's favourite Mala, Chengdu is a must-visit besides Beijing and Shanghai.

From authentic Chinese cuisine and ancient monasteries to the highrise buildings, Chengdu is the perfect mix of old and new all in one place.

2. MOUNT FANJING, CHINA