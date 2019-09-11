Most popular destinations of 2019 for dealhunters this 11.11

The 11.11 Sales are just about to start and as we countdown to the biggest, most epic sales of the year, we've compiled a list of the most popular destinations of 2019. Now let's jump on some travel inspiration for your year-end holiday!
1. CHENGDU, CHINA
Home to the doe-eyed pandas, the legendary Leshan Giant Buddha and everyone's favourite Mala, Chengdu is a must-visit besides Beijing and Shanghai.
From authentic Chinese cuisine and ancient monasteries to the highrise buildings, Chengdu is the perfect mix of old and new all in one place.
2. MOUNT FANJING, CHINA
The UNESCO World Heritage Site in China, Mount Fanjing is a natural splendour worth visiting. Home to a rich variety of wildlife and many endangered animals, such as the grey snub-nosed monkey, a hike to the summit will be one of the most rewarding journeys you've ever made. The iconic Buddhist temples situated at the top of Red Clouds Golden Summit sees many tourists challenging the 100m vertical ascent. And trust me, the view will be worth it. 3. OSAKA, JAPAN A bustling city that exudes its own charm besides its brightly-lit neighbour, Osaka is another popular destination in Japan besides Tokyo. From takoyaki balls to taiyaki (stuffed fish-shaped cake) and okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake), Osaka holds almost every Japanese street food you will want to try. Besides, it is situated near to Kobe, which means you will get to taste the real authentic Kobe beef without having to take an extra trip down! 4. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA The beauty capital of Asia is the best place to stock up on all your K-beauty needs. Visit Myeongdong to find all your favourite K-beauty stores and don't forget to head to Olive Young to find all the non-mainstream brands. Dress up in a traditional hanbok at Bukchon Hanok Village and feast on some of the best Korean BBQ you've ever had, only in Seoul. 5. HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM Wriggle through the bustling city of Vietnam and visit some of the most notable attractions, including the magnificent Notre Dame Cathedral that dates back to the 19th century and the Jade Emperor Pagoda for worshippers of Buddhism and Taoism. Don't forget to try out authentic Vietnamese pho and banh mi, and sip on fragrant Vietnamese coffee as you spend some quality time in the city. 6. SINGAPORE If you would prefer to stay in Singapore, I recommend taking a short weekend staycation to enjoy a well-deserved break after a year of hustle and bustle. Take the time to try out some new activities such as pottery and art jamming, or pamper yourself to a spa session! 7. BALI, INDONESIA A summer's paradise for travellers from all around the world, Bali is one of the most-visited islands of Indonesia. Littered with beach clubs along its coastline and boasting a wide array of recreational activities such as diving and surfing, Bali guarantees an endless amount of fun whenever you visit. Drop by the local markets to get a taste of the locals' lives as you bag some souvenirs back home. 8. BHUTAN Known as the happiest country in the world, Bhutan has managed to retain its strong heritage and culture while welcoming tourists from around the world. Located in the mountain ranges, the weather in Bhutan is perfect for a visit all year round. Expect to see some Buddhist worshippers around as the temples in Bhutan are one of the most sacred sites for Buddhists. 9. CAPPADOCIA, TURKEY While the capital of Turkey, Istanbul is a must-visit, Cappadocia offers one of the best views from above. Board a hot-air balloon in the wee hours in the morning to catch the sunrise over the horizon and bask in the morning warmth. Other places you should check out include the Pamukkale Thermal Pools and the Grand Bazaar market in Istanbul for your souvenir shopping! 10. ATHENS, GREECE The capital of Greece holds some of the most significant historical landmarks of Ancient Greece, such as the Acropolis dating from 5th-century BC. Greecian cultures and history is apparent in every street that you pass through, and if you want to see all the preserved artefacts, head to The Acropolis Museum and the National Archaeological Museum for an educational journey through Ancient Greece. 11. BERLIN, GERMANY A paradise for backpackers, Berlin holds some of the most iconic war memorials such as the Holocaust Memorial and the Berlin Wall. Watch as the city transforms into a bustling night scene when night falls, making it a truly versatile city suitable for all ages. For the party-goers, head over in October to partake in the annual Oktoberfest featuring the best beer you will ever taste! 12. PARIS, FRANCE Not only is the romantic city home to the Eiffel Tower, but it also boasts rich cultures in fashion, art and gastronomy delights. The smell of freshly baked French pastries lingers in the air as you stroll down the streets, all while enjoying the architectural wonders of France. Don't forget to visit the Louvre Museum where Mona Lisa is exhibited or the Palace of Versailles for a touch of royalty. 13. PERTH, AUSTRALIA Lined by gorgeous sandy beaches, Perth is a popular surfing spot in Western Australia commonly visited by both locals and tourists. Home to the happiest animal on Earth, Rottnest Island is also a short drive away from Perth, making it the perfect day trip. If you're coming for a dive, I highly recommend bringing along an action camera to capture the best of marine life. 14. NEW ZEALAND Taken right out of the pages of a fairytale book, New Zealand's landscapes will fulfil any imaginations you've ever had. It makes for a scenic trip as you journey through the breathtaking scenery that ranges from forests to beaches to glaciers. Enjoy an endless string of exhilarating activities such as bungee-jumping and skydiving awaits the adventure seekers in New Zealand! This article was first published in Shopback.
Read also
Read also
Read also
More about
Lifestyle
travel
Deals and promotions
The UNESCO World Heritage Site in China, Mount Fanjing is a natural splendour worth visiting.
Home to a rich variety of wildlife and many endangered animals, such as the grey snub-nosed monkey, a hike to the summit will be one of the most rewarding journeys you've ever made.
The iconic Buddhist temples situated at the top of Red Clouds Golden Summit sees many tourists challenging the 100m vertical ascent.
And trust me, the view will be worth it.
3. OSAKA, JAPAN
A bustling city that exudes its own charm besides its brightly-lit neighbour, Osaka is another popular destination in Japan besides Tokyo.
From takoyaki balls to taiyaki (stuffed fish-shaped cake) and okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake), Osaka holds almost every Japanese street food you will want to try.
Besides, it is situated near to Kobe, which means you will get to taste the real authentic Kobe beef without having to take an extra trip down!
4. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA
The beauty capital of Asia is the best place to stock up on all your K-beauty needs.
Visit Myeongdong to find all your favourite K-beauty stores and don't forget to head to Olive Young to find all the non-mainstream brands.
Dress up in a traditional hanbok at Bukchon Hanok Village and feast on some of the best Korean BBQ you've ever had, only in Seoul.
5. HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM
Wriggle through the bustling city of Vietnam and visit some of the most notable attractions, including the magnificent Notre Dame Cathedral that dates back to the 19th century and the Jade Emperor Pagoda for worshippers of Buddhism and Taoism.
Don't forget to try out authentic Vietnamese pho and banh mi, and sip on fragrant Vietnamese coffee as you spend some quality time in the city.
6. SINGAPORE
If you would prefer to stay in Singapore, I recommend taking a short weekend staycation to enjoy a well-deserved break after a year of hustle and bustle.
Take the time to try out some new activities such as pottery and art jamming, or pamper yourself to a spa session!
7. BALI, INDONESIA
A summer's paradise for travellers from all around the world, Bali is one of the most-visited islands of Indonesia.
Littered with beach clubs along its coastline and boasting a wide array of recreational activities such as diving and surfing, Bali guarantees an endless amount of fun whenever you visit.
Drop by the local markets to get a taste of the locals' lives as you bag some souvenirs back home.
8. BHUTAN
Known as the happiest country in the world, Bhutan has managed to retain its strong heritage and culture while welcoming tourists from around the world.
Located in the mountain ranges, the weather in Bhutan is perfect for a visit all year round.
Expect to see some Buddhist worshippers around as the temples in Bhutan are one of the most sacred sites for Buddhists.
9. CAPPADOCIA, TURKEY
While the capital of Turkey, Istanbul is a must-visit, Cappadocia offers one of the best views from above.
Board a hot-air balloon in the wee hours in the morning to catch the sunrise over the horizon and bask in the morning warmth.
Other places you should check out include the Pamukkale Thermal Pools and the Grand Bazaar market in Istanbul for your souvenir shopping!
10. ATHENS, GREECE
The capital of Greece holds some of the most significant historical landmarks of Ancient Greece, such as the Acropolis dating from 5th-century BC.
Greecian cultures and history is apparent in every street that you pass through, and if you want to see all the preserved artefacts, head to The Acropolis Museum and the National Archaeological Museum for an educational journey through Ancient Greece.
11. BERLIN, GERMANY
A paradise for backpackers, Berlin holds some of the most iconic war memorials such as the Holocaust Memorial and the Berlin Wall.
Watch as the city transforms into a bustling night scene when night falls, making it a truly versatile city suitable for all ages.
For the party-goers, head over in October to partake in the annual Oktoberfest featuring the best beer you will ever taste!
12. PARIS, FRANCE
Not only is the romantic city home to the Eiffel Tower, but it also boasts rich cultures in fashion, art and gastronomy delights.
The smell of freshly baked French pastries lingers in the air as you stroll down the streets, all while enjoying the architectural wonders of France.
Don't forget to visit the Louvre Museum where Mona Lisa is exhibited or the Palace of Versailles for a touch of royalty.
13. PERTH, AUSTRALIA
Lined by gorgeous sandy beaches, Perth is a popular surfing spot in Western Australia commonly visited by both locals and tourists.
Home to the happiest animal on Earth, Rottnest Island is also a short drive away from Perth, making it the perfect day trip.
If you're coming for a dive, I highly recommend bringing along an action camera to capture the best of marine life.
14. NEW ZEALAND
Taken right out of the pages of a fairytale book, New Zealand's landscapes will fulfil any imaginations you've ever had.
It makes for a scenic trip as you journey through the breathtaking scenery that ranges from forests to beaches to glaciers.
Enjoy an endless string of exhilarating activities such as bungee-jumping and skydiving awaits the adventure seekers in New Zealand!
This article was first published in Shopback.