The most promising Japanese prototypes at Japan Mobility Show 2025 in Tokyo

The four Japanese prototypes highlighted here give motorists something to look forward to — now or never, sooner or later; closer or farther down the road.

Mazda Vision X-Coupe

In the automotive genre of Japanese sportiness, Mazda is a true hero from Hiroshima, thanks to iconic sports cars such as the three-generation MX-5 aka Miata aka Roadster, the twin-turbo twin-rotor RX-7, and the radical four-door rotary rocket RX-8.

With the Tokyo debut of the dramatic Vision X-Coupe, Mazda envisions its next revolution in new-age sporty motoring, complete with a pair of turbocharged rotors revolving inside their hypothetical housing.

The rotary heart is part of a plug-in hybrid system, with a maximum power output of 510 PS and a petrol-electric range that could cover the driving distance between Tokyo and Hiroshima (800km). The car is also capable of doing 160 kilometres in a gentler, eco-friendlier motor-driven mode.

Gentle on the environment, too, is the car's experimental Mazda Mobile Carbon Capture technology, which aims to reduce atmospheric CO2 by actively removing it via the exhaust system, ideally after carbon-neutral fuel is burnt. It's like earning personal-car carbon credits while driving from point to point.

As Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro put it, "We remain committed to fulfilling the desire of those who love cars."

Lexus LS Concept

Toyota's upscale division pushed the premium envelope with the groundbreaking original LS sedan and flipped the supercar script with the spectacular LFA coupe. The automaker has now thought outside of the multi-purpose box with the LS Concept.

This six-wheeled mobile lounge is designed to transport a pair of VVIPs plus two VIPs (very important passengers) from nice-place to nice-place, while putting them on cloud nine en route. It is today's Lexus LM taken to its ultimate, ultra-luxurious conclusion.

The conceptual Lexus flagship is laser-focused on cabin comfort. There is a long-limo level of space for people to stretch out or zone out, the seats can be configured every which way to accommodate a variety of onboard activities from on-the-go boardroom meeting to on-the-sly bedroom mating, while the interior decor offers a Lexusy balance between peaceful ryokan and beautiful studio.

Lexus chief branding officer Simon Humphries told the audience when introducing the LS Concept: "The future would be about more than four wheels, but you probably weren't expecting six!"

Honda Super-ONE

This almost production-ready electric hatchback is Honda's sporty counterpoint to Nissan Sakura, the best-selling EV in Japan.

Both are meant to be affordable kei-class runabouts in their home market powered by batteries and cuteness, but the Honda Super-ONE is destined for select Asian countries which might include Singapore parallel imports, starting from 2026.

Based on the basic Honda N Series platform, which underpins various cheap-and-good JDM minicars and microvans, the Super-ONE is less exotic than the defunct Honda e in terms of design and engineering, but also likely to be less expensive.

Technical specifications for the new Japanese socket rocket are currently thin on the ground/road, but it is said to feature a Boost Mode, virtual multi-gear shift control, active "engine" sound and agile handling.

Honda driving fun would be the prime objective and the little car already looks the part, thanks to asymmetrical front sport seats, chunky blister fenders, aero ducts in the bumpers and a purposefully wide stance.

Mazda Vision X-Compact

From yesterday's 121 to today's 2, Mazda has been a master of small hatchbacks which punch above their light weight. Tomorrow's Mazda 2, if it's good to go, will take its styling cues from this lovely little red number.

In prototype form, the next-generation Mazda supermini is crazy curvy and more super than ever. Compared to the current model, which is already a teenager more than 10 years young, the potential successor will be slightly smaller in body length, height and wheelbase, but significantly wider, making the proportions more like a squat hot-hatch.

The sportier exterior style is matched by the cockpit, which provides a Mazda Jinba-Ittai combo of raciness and joyfulness. Modern "phablet" infotainment and plenty of accessories will be part of the package when the time comes for this bold vehicular vision to be realised in a Trans Eurokars Mazda showroom.

This article was first published in Motorist.