The most romantic hotel rooms in Singapore with private pools

With the launch of the SingapoRediscovers vouchers and more hotels reopening, staycations are at the top of the list for many Singaporeans after a respite from working from home or to (sort of) quench their wanderlust.

Of course, given the Covid-19 pandemic, there are various safe measures that we all have to comply with — such as social distancing and doing SafeEntry check-ins.

Hotels that are housing people on stay-home notices have to ensure that they are staying in a dedicated area that’s separated from other guests.

Additionally, they also have to put up notices stating that the hotel is providing Covid-19 related accommodations.

Especially with Valentine’s Day knocking on our doors, we’ve rounded up some of the most romantic hotel rooms in Singapore to consider for your staycation.

The best part? They come with a private pool, so that you don’t have to worry about sharing the communal pool. Scroll down to see!

1. Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa: Villa Escape

We’re certain you’ll feel like you’re in an exotic place like Bali or Krabi while you’re staying at Amara Sanctuary’s One-Bedroom Villa. There are a private plunge pool, four-poster bed, complimentary minibar, and free WiFi access all for you. There’s also a retractable canopy area for alfresco dining.

And if you’re up for some activity, hop on the complimentary guided Amara Heritage Trail on Saturdays and Sundays at 10am (limited to 20 sign-ups on a first-come, first-served basis).

2. Villa Samadhi: Luxe Sarang room

Perfect for low-key relaxation, this simple, colonial-style 20-room property is a rustic retreat hidden in the Labrador Nature Reserve.

Hole up in the Luxe Sarang room, which is housed in an adjacent building of the main villa for an added touch of privacy, to bond while enjoying your own outdoor plunge pool and private garden, cable TV, and minibar.

You’ll be well fed at the Tamarind Hill restaurant, and the Library where you’ll be served afternoon tea and evening cocktails.

3. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel: Tang Sok Kiar Suite

Looking for something more central? The Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel has this luxe Oriental-style suite with spacious bathrooms and bedrooms. The room features a 344 sq ft plunge pool on the patio.

Upon booking the room, you’ll be given complimentary access to the M Club Lounge lounge and be treated to a hot buffet breakfast.

4. W Singapore Sentosa Cove: Away Room

This 41 sq m room at the W Singapore Sentosa Cove features a private plunge pool so you don’t even have to step out of the room to get your tan on.

With airy high ceilings, smooth wooden floors, and lush landscapes surrounding you, we’re sure you’ll find this room extremely romantic and perfect for a weekend staycation.

There’s also mood lighting and a rainforest shower for that luxurious feel.

5. Shangri-La Hotel: Garden Wing Premier Balcony Suite

Spend a lazy afternoon with your sweetheart on personal sun loungers atop the lavish suite’s spacious balcony, which overlooks the huge pool below.

When you need to cool off, there’s an outdoor hot whirlpool bath waiting for you on the balcony to soak in privacy.

Plus, you get access to the exclusive Horizon Club lounge on the 24th floor!

6. Resorts World Sentosa: Ocean Suites

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

The epitome of luxury, there are only 11 of these Ocean Suites in Resorts World Sentosa.

The suites are connected to the largest aquarium in the S.E.A Aquarium and guests get an opportunity to see over 40,000 marine animals up close in the comfort of their room.

There’s also a private jacuzzi for you to indulge in while you’re there. So while this might not be an actual pool, it’s still pretty cool.

If jacuzzis aren’t your thing, there’s a bathtub you can open up just beside the observation window for you to watch these sea creatures while relaxing.

7. Capella Singapore: One-Bedroom Villa

If you’re looking to enjoy a slice of paradise with your significant other, definitely make a booking at Capella Singapore. Located in Sentosa, the hotel is perfect if you’re looking for a relaxing vacay but can’t leave Singapore itself.

The spacious villas at the Capella Singapore all have private three-metre by three-metre plunge pools, an outdoor rain shower and even an expansive outdoor space.

8. Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa: Villa Du Jardin

Ensconced in lush greenery, this expansive yet intimate villa has two elegant bedrooms, a living room, and a garden terrace with a private swimming pool.

You’ll be treated like royalty with a Pharo massage-jet whirlpool in the master bedroom, walk-in dressing areas, a pillow menu, and more.

9. Resorts World Sentosa: 2-Bedroom Villas and above

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

Nestled at the western tip of Resorts World Sentosa are its Beach Villas that’ll transport you to a seaside escapade.

For private lap pools, you’ll have to book the two- or three-bedroom villas, or its most extravagant accommodation, The Palace. Each features two or three oversized bedrooms that open up to a personal pool with marvellous sea views.

Alternatively, you can opt for a one-bedroom villa. Granted, it might have its own personal pool but it does open out to the free form pool outside — which is pretty darn huge on its own.

Plus, because there are only a handful of one-bedroom villas on site, you’ve pretty much got a huge pool space for yourself!

10. Grand Park City Hall: Oasis Suites and above

PHOTO: Grand Park City Hall

They may not exactly be private pools, but the Oasis Junior Suite, Park Suite, and Coleman Suite of Grand Park City Hall all boast their own exclusive outdoor jacuzzis nestled in mini gardens.

You’ll also get to enjoy creature comforts like a 50-inch smart TV, rain showers, steam baths, and different lighting options to set the mood for a romantic night — all amidst interiors that blend a mix of neoclassical designs with clean lines and plush furnishings.

11. Crowne Plaza Hotel Changi Airport: Pool Terrace Rooms

PHOTO: Crowne Plaza Hotel Changi Airport

Perfect for Easties or those seeking a tranquil escape, each Pool Terrace Room opens up to the hotel’s gorgeously landscaped tropical pool. Granted, it’s not a personal pool, but it definitely feels private enough to call your own.