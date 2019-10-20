The most romantic wedding dresses 2020 brides won't stop dreaming about

PHOTO: Instagram/leahdagloria_couture, marchesafashion & moniquelhuillier
Michelle Lee
Her World Online

LEAH DA GLORIA FALL 2020 BRIDAL

Brides looking to go big without getting weighed down, this ethereal gown by Australian brand Leah Da Gloria may be just what you're looking for.

Paired with voluminous sleeves and floral appliques, it's one that'll have you looking equally as breathtaking for a garden or ballroom wedding. 

Envision yourself in a fairy tale-esque ballgown? Check out our favourite looks for modern brides. 

MARCHESA NOTTE SPRING 2020 BRIDAL

Florals in bridalwear aren't anything new but Marchesa takes it to another level with this stunning confection in multi-dimensional botanicals that pop against a charming blush hue. 

MONIQUE LHUILLIER FALL 2020 BRIDAL

For a less OTT take on the flower-strewn gown, this Monique Lhuillier gown beckons with a classic princess silhouette, fluttery sleeves and a scattering of petals. 

LEAH DA GLORIA FALL 2020 BRIDAL

Decorated with exquisite beading and embroidery, this enchanting piece emanates glamour while speaking to every boho bride after an effortlessly romantic big day look. 

COSTARELLOS FALL 2020 BRIDAL

Thanks to a crop of celebrity and royal brides opting to cover up for their weddings, high-neck, long-sleeved wedding dresses are now in the spotlight.

Christos Costarellos keeps his demure but still undeniably sexy with sheer, soft finely-spun lace.

OSCAR DE LA RENTA FALL 2020 BRIDAL

If you're not too fond of a ton of embellishments (or any at all), you'll want to bookmark this Oscar de la Renta number that relies on a cascade of pleated tulle spiraling over a full skirt to provide interesting and romantic texture. 

ZUHAIR MURAD FALL 2020 BRIDAL

Or for a more dramatic take on the embellishment-free look, turn to Zuhair Murad, who manages to make ruffles look all at once glamorous, modern and ethereal.

We say keep the rest of your look simple and sophisticated with this one. 

MONIQUE LHUILLIER FALL 2020 BRIDAL

Ruffles and rosettes are pretty much ubiquitous when it comes to bridalwear but Monique Lhuillier's still managed to capture our attention with this confection that will have you walking on cloud nine.

And that. magnificent. veil. 

LILI HOD FALL 2020 BRIDAL

Sweet meets sultry here, with a corset-inspired bodice getting a romantic makeover thanks to swathes of tulle, floral motifs and pretty bows. 

LEE PETRA GREBENAU FALL 2020 BRIDAL

View this post on Instagram

The most gorgeous sparkle at @leegrebenau today. ✨

A post shared by Sophie Kaye (@sophiekayephotography) on

For a departure from botanicals and lace, glitter sends one message to your guests that says: Let's celebrate!

INBAL DROR FALL 2020 BRIDAL

Super sheer dresses have transitioned from trend to staple on bridal runways. And Inbal Dror has it down to an art with beautiful embroidery and flowing layers.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

